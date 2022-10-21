Phuket
Officials to seek approval for late closing times in Phuket
Are later closing times finally coming to Phuket?
Thailand’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports plans to test a 4am closing time on several tourist hotspots, including Phuket’s Bang La Walking Street in Patong, Nation Thailand reported. The ministry will soon seek approval from the Thai Cabinet for the pilot project there, Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn announced yesterday.
Other hotspots the ministry is testing the 4am closing time: Khao San Road and Patpong Road in Bangkok, Walking Street near Bali Hai Pier in Pattaya, Ao Nang in Krabi, Koh Samui and Koh Pha Ngan, and Khao Lak in Phang Nga.
Phipat said that according to research by three universities, foreign tourists who visit night venues after midnight would spend 44% more money if the closing time is pushed to 4am. He added that bars in certain tourist areas were already violating legal hours, so the project would make it legal for bars to operate.
Piphat warned that if the government delays the 4am closing time, Thailand could lose an income opportunity, since the tourism high season is approaching.
A survey carried out this year on Thailand’s tourism hotspots found that tourists spend more money between 1-3am.
Will Phuket’s Walking Street get a later closing time? We’ll have to wait and see.
