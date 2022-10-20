Phuket police say residents should avoid Patong

Connect with us

Road leading to Patong Hill, photo by The Phuket Express.

Phuket’s floods are continuing to ravage the island province. Phuket police are urging residents to stay at home unless they have an emergency. The police also say that Phuket dwellers should avoid going to Patong, The Phuket Express reported.

YouTube video

The road leading to Patong Hill suffered from a landslide last night, and another one this morning. Police had to redirect traffic from the northbound side onto the southbound lanes, creating long traffic delays. Police have now warned people not to attempt to use the road over Patong Hill, whether by foot, motorbike, or car.

An announcement by Phuket Provincial Police read…

“If it is not necessary, please avoid heading to Patong. During this time there are traffic delays because of many motorists on a variety of roads from Patong to Chalong and Surin Beach on both detour routes.”

The main road from Patong to Kamala was also closed this morning after a new landslide sent trees crashing down on power poles and the road last night, The Phuket News reported.

Traffic on Chao Fa West Road past Wat Chalong saw long delays. 

People heading to Phuket International Airport have been asked to allow three to four hours for their journey to make sure they arrive on time, due to all the floods and landslides impacting roads.

 

