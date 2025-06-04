Here comes the sun: Solar panel plan puts minister in firing line

A fresh push to boost solar panel use across Thailand has sparked a political power struggle, with critics warning the new bill could give the energy minister unchecked authority over who can harness the sun.

The proposed legislation, aimed at streamlining solar panel installation and energy trade, has drawn mixed reactions from industry heavyweights, some calling it a bright idea, others fearing it’s ripe for abuse.

Treerat Sirichantaropas, CEO of New Energy Plus Solutions and a former Deputy Secretary General of the Thai Sang Thai Party, took to X (formely Twitter) to blast the bill’s wording. He warned it would give “excessive authority to the energy minister”, allowing them alone to issue regulations, approve installations, and even decide who buys the power.

He said this could stifle, rather than promote, solar adoption.

“Will it hinder usage instead of encouraging it?”

But Dusit Kraungam, chairman of the Thai Photovoltaic Industries Association, took a more optimistic stance. He admitted the bill was “broadly written” and lacks detail, but said it lays the groundwork for future laws that could simplify the rooftop solar approval process.

“With the new law, small and medium-sized businesses… will be more eager to install solar panels to reduce their power bills,” he said, citing economic pressures forcing firms to seek cheaper energy alternatives.

Thailand already generates over 4,000 megawatts from solar, from vast farms to floating grids and city rooftops, with much of it tied into state power or private deals.

Despite the public consultation ending on May 30, Treerat remains firmly opposed. He slammed the bill for letting the minister decide which equipment is permitted, how power is delivered, who buys it and at what price.

Meanwhile, the Energy Regulatory Commission is reviewing rules around private producers, though critics note peer-to-peer energy sales remain off the table, Bangkok Post reported.

With solar power shining bright in Thailand’s green future, insiders are now watching closely to see whether the bill delivers clean energy, or just political hot air.