British man drops cocoaine at Phuket Airport and causes a scene

Ryan Turner
Photo via Daily Mail/Viral Press

A British man caused a scene at Phuket International Airport on February 18 after allegedly dropping a bag of cocaine while rolling on the floor in a frantic outburst.

The suspect, who had arrived from Shanghai on Juneyao Air flight HO 1323, reportedly began shouting and rolling on the ground, drawing the attention of immigration officers.

Footage shows him lying on his back, beating his chest, kicking his legs in the air, and screaming that he was going to die.

During the commotion, a bag containing 4.11 grammes of cocaine allegedly fell from his pocket, leaving a trail of white powder on the floor.

Photo via Daily Mail/Viral Press

Police Major Akkarapon Akkraphon, an immigration checkpoint inspector at the airport present at the scene confirmed that the was cocaine, a Category 2 narcotic under Thai law. The tourist was charged with illegal possession and importing a narcotic into the country.

The tourist was handed over to the inquiry officer at Sakhu Police Station for legal action and possibly faces life behind bars.

The suspect, identified as 29 year old Jamie Louis Swain from Enfield, North London, is currently awaiting a court hearing. Despite the serious charges, the Daily Mail reported that some tourists may be able to negotiate with local agencies to avoid lengthy prison sentences.

Photo via Daily Mail/Viral Press

In similar news, a 21 year old British man’s holiday ended in handcuffs after he was arrested at Manchester Airport upon returning home from Thailand.

Matthew Crehan, of Dentons Green Lane, St Helens, was taken into custody on Saturday, February 8, before being charged with multiple drug supply offences.

In other news, a video showing a foreign tourist urinating openly at Phuket International Airport, in Mai Khao subdistrict, Thalang district, sparked outrage both online and offline, with many demanding decisive action. The 13-second clip, shared yesterday, January 30, shows the tourist urinating without concern for onlookers, despite being warned by airport staff.

