Chiang Mai loan shark arrested for illegal high-interest lending

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee4 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, February 22, 2025
226 1 minute read
Chiang Mai loan shark arrested for illegal high-interest lending
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 33 year old man known as Oat has been apprehended for leading an illegal loan operation in Chiang Mai, involving high interest rates and intimidation tactics. This follows reports of aggressive debt collection methods in the Chai Sathan subdistrict of Saraphi district.

Yesterday, February 21, the loan shark gang reportedly threatened debtors at their homes. Social media posts revealed that locals were alarmed by the gang’s aggressive behaviour.

Advertisements

One debtor claimed that their noodle shop was vandalised after they missed a call, despite having no outstanding payments.

Chiang Mai loan shark arrested for illegal high-interest lending | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Today, February 22, several high-ranking police officers, including Police Lieutenant General Kritthapol Yisakhon, Police Major General Thawatchai Phongwiwatthanachai, and Police Major General Worapong Kamlue, joined forces to arrest Oat. He faces charges for conducting a personal loan business similar to a bank without a license and lending money at interest rates exceeding legal limits.

Related Articles

Police seized a silver Toyota Corona with the license plate กบ 4031 Chiang Mai and a black Oppo mobile phone as evidence. Pol. Lt. Gen. Kritthapol emphasised the importance of ensuring public safety in Region 5, reported KhaoSod.

He stressed that stringent action will be taken against such illegal financial entities to maintain law and order and protect residents from unlawful loan operations.

Chiang Mai loan shark arrested for illegal high-interest lending | News by Thaiger

Advertisements

In similar news, police Region 4 apprehended two men for providing illegal loans with exorbitant interest rates, following the suicide of a fish vendor overwhelmed by debt. The suspects confessed to charging interest rates of 60% monthly.

On January 20, Police Lieutenant General Chatchai Surachetphong, commanded Police Major General Poomiphat Patrasriwongchai, Police Colonel Kraithong Chaising, and their investigation teams to arrest 24 year old Sumet and 22 year old Ratthichai at Waeng Nang Municipal Market in Mueang district, Maha Sarakham province.

The arrest followed information from hotel manager Jitpimon, who reported hearing a gunshot from a room. Upon investigation, the dead 33 year old fish vendor, Jakkrit, was found, having taken his own life due to financial stress from illegal loan debts.

Latest Thailand News
Transgender scammer causes distress in Thai massage deception Crime News

Transgender scammer causes distress in Thai massage deception

4 hours ago
Chiang Mai loan shark arrested for illegal high-interest lending Crime News

Chiang Mai loan shark arrested for illegal high-interest lending

4 hours ago
British man drops cocoaine at Phuket Airport and causes a scene Phuket News

British man drops cocoaine at Phuket Airport and causes a scene

5 hours ago
Fake doctor arrested at Samut Prakan clinic for illegal practice Crime News

Fake doctor arrested at Samut Prakan clinic for illegal practice

6 hours ago
Police dismantle illegal Cambodian settlement in Sa Kaeo Thailand News

Police dismantle illegal Cambodian settlement in Sa Kaeo

6 hours ago
Suphan Buri temple abbot arrested for child assault and indecent images Crime News

Suphan Buri temple abbot arrested for child assault and indecent images

6 hours ago
Chanthaburi destroys confiscated e-cigarettes worth 20 million baht Crime News

Chanthaburi destroys confiscated e-cigarettes worth 20 million baht

6 hours ago
Bangkok faces severe air pollution as PM2.5 levels rise Bangkok News

Bangkok faces severe air pollution as PM2.5 levels rise

7 hours ago
Man arrested for distributing child pornography on social media Crime News

Man arrested for distributing child pornography on social media

7 hours ago
Freedom Beach reclassified for business and ecotourism operations Phuket News

Freedom Beach reclassified for business and ecotourism operations

7 hours ago
Man sets motorcycle on fire near Pattaya station, investigation underway Pattaya News

Man sets motorcycle on fire near Pattaya station, investigation underway

7 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s biometric data lapse leaves borders vulnerable Thailand News

Thailand’s biometric data lapse leaves borders vulnerable

7 hours ago
White Lotus season 3 boosts Koh Samui tourism by 88% Tourism News

White Lotus season 3 boosts Koh Samui tourism by 88%

8 hours ago
Phuket police arrest 13 Chinese tourists in illegal gambling raid Phuket News

Phuket police arrest 13 Chinese tourists in illegal gambling raid

8 hours ago
Thailand braces for thunderstorms and high waves in 37 provinces Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for thunderstorms and high waves in 37 provinces

8 hours ago
Sai Mai man threatens neighbours, arrested for guns and meth Bangkok News

Sai Mai man threatens neighbours, arrested for guns and meth

1 day ago
Third time’s the harm: Bangkok gambling den busted yet again Bangkok News

Third time’s the harm: Bangkok gambling den busted yet again

1 day ago
Thailand and Laos to boost trade and security ties by 2027 Bangkok News

Thailand and Laos to boost trade and security ties by 2027

1 day ago
Maid to misbehave: Cleaner caught red-handed in CCTV sting Thailand News

Maid to misbehave: Cleaner caught red-handed in CCTV sting

1 day ago
New allowance system for seniors in the works Bangkok News

New allowance system for seniors in the works

1 day ago
Australian couple arrested for snatching belongings from Phuket tourists Phuket News

Australian couple arrested for snatching belongings from Phuket tourists

1 day ago
Temple abbot arrested for child pornography possession Thailand News

Temple abbot arrested for child pornography possession

1 day ago
Scorchio alert: Thailand heats up as summer season arrives Thailand News

Scorchio alert: Thailand heats up as summer season arrives

1 day ago
Thai man shares ex-girlfriend&#8217;s explicit images online after car dispute Thailand News

Thai man shares ex-girlfriend’s explicit images online after car dispute

1 day ago
Driver dozes off and crashes timber trailer truck in Chon Buri Thailand News

Driver dozes off and crashes timber trailer truck in Chon Buri

1 day ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee4 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, February 22, 2025
226 1 minute read
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Fake doctor arrested at Samut Prakan clinic for illegal practice

Fake doctor arrested at Samut Prakan clinic for illegal practice

6 hours ago
Police dismantle illegal Cambodian settlement in Sa Kaeo

Police dismantle illegal Cambodian settlement in Sa Kaeo

6 hours ago
Suphan Buri temple abbot arrested for child assault and indecent images

Suphan Buri temple abbot arrested for child assault and indecent images

6 hours ago
Chanthaburi destroys confiscated e-cigarettes worth 20 million baht

Chanthaburi destroys confiscated e-cigarettes worth 20 million baht

6 hours ago