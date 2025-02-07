Baby turtles hatch on Phuket beach, but not all survive

A magical moment unfolded on Kata Noi Beach as around 70 baby sea turtles hatched and made their way into the Andaman Sea yesterday, February 6. However, not all survived the journey, with officials discovering several lifeless hatchlings and one struggling to survive.

The Andaman Sea Marine and Coastal Resources Research Center was first alerted to the hatching by a Facebook user, AU Freedom, who reported the extraordinary sight.

Locals, aware of the importance of protecting the endangered species, had already set up a perimeter around the nesting site before marine officials and conservation teams arrived.

Upon arrival, officers, alongside experts from the Phuket Marine Resources Conservation Centre and the Office of Marine and Coastal Resources Region 10, confirmed that the hatchlings belonged to the olive ridley sea turtle species (Lepidochelys olivacea).

While the majority of the baby turtles successfully made it to the sea, officials made a grim discovery: 13 hatchlings had died, and nine eggs remained undeveloped.

One weak turtle, found with an abnormal shell, was taken to the Sireetarn Marine Endangered Animals Rescue Centre at Cape Panwa for urgent care and rehabilitation before its hopeful release back into the wild.

Sea turtles are a protected species in Thailand, with conservationists working tirelessly to safeguard their survival. The Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) urges the public to report any sightings of turtle nests to aid in their protection, reported The Phuket News.

As these fragile creatures battle the odds, marine conservation efforts remain crucial in ensuring that future generations of sea turtles can thrive along Thailand’s coastline.

In similar news, a heartbreaking discovery was made on Phuket’s Pak Phra Beach when a young olive ridley sea turtle was found dead, tangled in discarded fishing debris.

The juvenile turtle, weighing just 3 kilogrammes, was identified as an olive ridley (Lepidochelys olivacea). Its small shell, measuring 35 centimetres wide and 32 centimetres long, indicated it was still in its early years.

It was found ensnared in a lethal mix of fishing nets, rope, and driftwood, with severe injuries to its front left and hind flippers.