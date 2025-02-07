Burmese drug adddict fatally assaulted for sexual harassment

A group of men fatally assaulted a Burmese drug addict after he sought sex from their female friend at an apartment in the Chon Buri province.

The 29 year old apartment worker, Pimchanok, called officers from Bor Win Police Station to investigate the brutal attack at building number 8 in the Si Racha district of Chon Buri yesterday, February 6. Upon arrival, police found the 25 year old Burmese man lying on the ground with wounds, bruises, and foam around his mouth.

A rescue team was called to administer first aid and transport the Burmese man to Laem Chabang Hospital. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries an hour after arrival.

Pimchanok told police that her colleagues informed her about the gang attack on the Burmese man, prompting her to check the situation.

She learned from a female condominium resident and her male friends, who were the attackers, that the Burmese man attempted to rape the woman.

The Burmese man reportedly knocked on the doors of residents living on the third floor of building number 8 while under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

When the woman answered the door, she was shocked to see the stranger. She immediately closed it, but the Burmese man continued to harass her, persistently requesting sex. He attempted to peer at her through the gap under the door, further frightening her.

The woman contacted her male friends for help. Four to five of them arrived at her apartment, brought the Burmese man downstairs, and began the brutal assault.

It remains unclear whether the woman and her friends will face any legal consequences for the Burmese man’s death.

Opinions among Thai netizens were divided, with some stating that the attackers acted in defence of the woman, while others argued that she should have sought help from the police.

Many netizens claimed that police officers would have done nothing if the sexual assault had not yet taken place, supporting the woman’s decision to call her friends instead. Others sympathised with her friends’ actions but contended that the assault went beyond what was necessary.