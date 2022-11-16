Connect with us

Phuket

After seeing smoke, Swedish man’s car burst into flames

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Swedish man's car goes up in flames after seeing smoke. (via Phuket News)

A Volvo turned into a fiery inferno in Phuket, with its owner barely escaping injury after pulling over the car when he saw smoke. The incident took place on Monday as a Swedish man was driving towards Rawai Beach in the afternoon. The 57 year old man had been driving around without any sign of any problem until he started seeing smoke under the hood.

He had been heading to the Rawai Beach area when, at around 4.30pm, black smoke started spilling out from under the hood. He pulled the car over into a nearby parking lot to stop the vehicle as the engine bay smoked. He had pulled into a post office lot and quickly climbed out of his car.

Stopping immediately may have saved his life as the smoke quickly became fire which spread from under the hood through the entire car, engulfing it in flames. Firefighters were called to the scene to battle the blaze, according to a report issued by the Phuket Info Centre.

The firefighters sprung into action and within 10 minutes they had controlled and put out the fire. No one was injured by the flames, but the car was heavily damaged. The estimated cost of salvaging the Swedish man’s car is between 300,000 and 400,000 baht, according to The Phuket News.

The fire had ravaged the entire car, which was registered in Phuket, with thick black smoke billowing into the sky. The green Volvo was essentially beyond salvage. The driver says he has no idea what could have caused the massive fire that totalled his car. But he was lucky to stop the car and escape when he did.

For more information on Property Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Phuket18 seconds ago

After seeing smoke, Swedish man’s car burst into flames
Pattaya19 mins ago

Hotel maids busted for stealing from Pattaya tourist’s room years ago
Thailand24 mins ago

Fisherman reels in dead body from Chao Phraya River
Sponsored5 hours ago

Krungthong Plaza offers endless choices of well-selected plus-size fashion products
Lifestyle58 mins ago

Check Thai lottery result 16 November 2022
Thailand1 hour ago

Thai airline oversells tickets on domestic flight causing passengers to miss wedding
Transport1 hour ago

Unruly passengers disrupt two flights in Singapore
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Tourism1 hour ago

Lush lotus flowers in Northern Thai province draw tourists
Chon Buri2 hours ago

Police chief suspended as Pattaya pool villa suspects fess up
Thailand2 hours ago

Thai elephant given to Sri Lanka lives unhealthy life & works hard
Crime2 hours ago

Gambling den security guard says no shoot out occurred
Events2 hours ago

NEON Countdown EDM Festival comes to Bangkok
South2 hours ago

South Thailand province welcomes first female Muslim governor
Thailand3 hours ago

Firefighters fear building collapse after footwear factory fire in central Thailand
Thailand3 hours ago

Donki drops ads on premium Thai rice after making Thais angry
Expats3 hours ago

Frenchman missing after hiking in Khao Sok National Park
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending