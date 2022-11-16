Phuket
After seeing smoke, Swedish man’s car burst into flames
A Volvo turned into a fiery inferno in Phuket, with its owner barely escaping injury after pulling over the car when he saw smoke. The incident took place on Monday as a Swedish man was driving towards Rawai Beach in the afternoon. The 57 year old man had been driving around without any sign of any problem until he started seeing smoke under the hood.
He had been heading to the Rawai Beach area when, at around 4.30pm, black smoke started spilling out from under the hood. He pulled the car over into a nearby parking lot to stop the vehicle as the engine bay smoked. He had pulled into a post office lot and quickly climbed out of his car.
Stopping immediately may have saved his life as the smoke quickly became fire which spread from under the hood through the entire car, engulfing it in flames. Firefighters were called to the scene to battle the blaze, according to a report issued by the Phuket Info Centre.
The firefighters sprung into action and within 10 minutes they had controlled and put out the fire. No one was injured by the flames, but the car was heavily damaged. The estimated cost of salvaging the Swedish man’s car is between 300,000 and 400,000 baht, according to The Phuket News.
The fire had ravaged the entire car, which was registered in Phuket, with thick black smoke billowing into the sky. The green Volvo was essentially beyond salvage. The driver says he has no idea what could have caused the massive fire that totalled his car. But he was lucky to stop the car and escape when he did.
For more information on Property Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
After seeing smoke, Swedish man’s car burst into flames
Hotel maids busted for stealing from Pattaya tourist’s room years ago
Fisherman reels in dead body from Chao Phraya River
Krungthong Plaza offers endless choices of well-selected plus-size fashion products
Check Thai lottery result 16 November 2022
Thai airline oversells tickets on domestic flight causing passengers to miss wedding
Unruly passengers disrupt two flights in Singapore
Lush lotus flowers in Northern Thai province draw tourists
Police chief suspended as Pattaya pool villa suspects fess up
Thai elephant given to Sri Lanka lives unhealthy life & works hard
Gambling den security guard says no shoot out occurred
NEON Countdown EDM Festival comes to Bangkok
South Thailand province welcomes first female Muslim governor
Firefighters fear building collapse after footwear factory fire in central Thailand
Donki drops ads on premium Thai rice after making Thais angry
Frenchman missing after hiking in Khao Sok National Park
Check Thai lottery result 16 November 2022
Bangkok Travel: Things to do for a for a memorable holiday
A trip to Thailand: what to take and leave behind
Primary teacher arrested for ‘schoolgirl’ porn
Thailand is 1 billion baht short for World Cup 2022 broadcasting license
Two Thai airlines among Top 10 most timely in the world
Taxi fares in Bangkok to increase in two weeks
Police arrest bat-eating YouTuber in northeast Thailand
Thai man drowns after falling into canal on Loy Krathong night
A cheap flight to Thailand? Don’t bank on it anytime soon
Thailand News Today | Interior Ministry Withdraws Foreigners’ Land Purchase Policy
Wife’s ex-husband shoots new husband in the penis
Singapore shuts down harmful online content with new law
A fish tale: thousands of fish jump onto bridge on Krabi island
1 thousand people celebrate start of Buddhist festival at Pattaya temple
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Lifestyle58 mins ago
Check Thai lottery result 16 November 2022
-
Lifestyle2 days ago
What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok
-
Thailand3 days ago
Young travellers spend locally, raise tourism awareness
-
Malaysia2 days ago
Malaysian tourists host luxury motor show in Thailand’s Betong town
-
Thailand2 days ago
FIFA says no to Thailand’s TV World Cup discount request
-
Thailand2 days ago
TAT promotes Thailand on London bus
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Airlines ask passengers to arrive early for flights during APEC Summit in Bangkok
-
Crime2 days ago
Police arrest man for sexually assaulting two street dogs in Pattaya, Thailand