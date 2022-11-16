Pattaya
Hotel maids busted for stealing from Pattaya tourist’s room years ago
Two hotel maids have been busted yesterday for stealing items including gold jewellery and cash from a tourist’s room years ago. Police arrested one suspect, 44 year old Aranya, at a rental room in the central Ayutthaya province. They arrested the other suspect, 36 year old Pratchalee, in Samut Prakan.
Aranya was arrested under a warrant issued by the Pattaya Provincial Court in January 2018. Pratchalee was arrested for allegedly partnering with Aranya to commit a burglary. Pratchalee was previously arrested under a warrant issued in October 2017.
Police said that Aranya and Prachalee had worked in a hotel in Bang Lamung’s Naklua sub-district. The two allegedly used the hotel’s universal keycard to get into a tourist’s room while the tourists were eating breakfast. But CCTV footage reportedly caught the crooks in the act.
Aranya and Prachalee allegedly snatched a three-baht-weight gold necklace, an amulet, and a stack of cash worth 100,000 baht.
The suspects reportedly admitted to selling the gold necklace for 60,000 baht, but one of them said they still wore the amulet around their neck.
Aranya and Prachalee were taken to Pattaya Police Station to wait for further legal action.
As a major tourist hotspot, Pattaya has been the site of numerous thefts. Earlier this month, a Korean tourist in Pattaya told police that a transgender person pickpocketed him on a beach. The tourist, 43 year old Sanghyeon Lee, said he was walking on Pattaya Beach with friends when the thief walked up to him and tried to seduce him. Lee declined the offer, and later realised the thieves had stolen 5,000 baht from him.
Aranya and Prachalee may have finally been caught, but it doesn’t look like Pattaya’s problem with thefts against tourists is ending any time soon.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Hotel maids busted for stealing from Pattaya tourist’s room years ago
Fisherman reels in dead body from Chao Phraya River
Check Thai lottery result 16 November 2022
Krungthong Plaza offers endless choices of well-selected plus-size fashion products
Thai airline oversells tickets on domestic flight causing passengers to miss wedding
Unruly passengers disrupt two flights in Singapore
Lush lotus flowers in Northern Thai province draw tourists
Police chief suspended as Pattaya pool villa suspects fess up
Thai elephant given to Sri Lanka lives unhealthy life & works hard
Gambling den security guard says no shoot out occurred
NEON Countdown EDM Festival comes to Bangkok
South Thailand province welcomes first female Muslim governor
Firefighters fear building collapse after footwear factory fire in central Thailand
Donki drops ads on premium Thai rice after making Thais angry
Frenchman missing after hiking in Khao Sok National Park
After heavy floods, Patong Hill road reopens to some traffic
Check Thai lottery result 16 November 2022
Bangkok Travel: Things to do for a for a memorable holiday
Show me the way to Bangkok’s best whisky bars
A trip to Thailand: what to take and leave behind
Primary teacher arrested for ‘schoolgirl’ porn
Thailand is 1 billion baht short for World Cup 2022 broadcasting license
Police arrest bat-eating YouTuber in northeast Thailand
Two Thai airlines among Top 10 most timely in the world
Thai man drowns after falling into canal on Loy Krathong night
Taxi fares in Bangkok to increase in two weeks
A cheap flight to Thailand? Don’t bank on it anytime soon
Thailand News Today | Interior Ministry Withdraws Foreigners’ Land Purchase Policy
Singapore shuts down harmful online content with new law
A fish tale: thousands of fish jump onto bridge on Krabi island
1 thousand people celebrate start of Buddhist festival at Pattaya temple
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Lifestyle40 mins ago
Check Thai lottery result 16 November 2022
-
Lifestyle2 days ago
What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok
-
Thailand3 days ago
Young travellers spend locally, raise tourism awareness
-
Malaysia2 days ago
Malaysian tourists host luxury motor show in Thailand’s Betong town
-
Thailand2 days ago
TAT promotes Thailand on London bus
-
Thailand2 days ago
FIFA says no to Thailand’s TV World Cup discount request
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Airlines ask passengers to arrive early for flights during APEC Summit in Bangkok
-
Central Thailand2 days ago
VIDEO: Thai husband chases wife and male friend in car, car crashes