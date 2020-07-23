Phuket to get 3 billion baht medical tourism hub | The Thaiger

Phuket
Phuket to get 3 billion baht medical tourism hub
Plans are underway for a 3 billion baht medical hub in the island of Phuket, set over 140 rai near Mai Khao beach, just north of the airport. A report in Nation Thailand says the plan has been confirmed by the Director of Vachira Hospital, Dr. Chalermpong Sukontapol. He says that as a result of the downturn in tourism due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the island now needs to combine its strengths in both the tourism and medical sectors. He points out that the idea is not new, having been first mooted in 2017, by then governor, Noraphat Plodthong.
It’s understood the Public Health Ministry and the Tourism and Sports Ministry have joined forces to discuss the proposal before submitting it to Cabinet. It is expected to be funded by Finance Ministry loans aimed at helping the economy, and society as a whole, to recover from the devastation of the Covid pandemic.
The first phase of the project is expected to cost around 1.29 billion baht and will involve the construction of an international health plaza, a hospice for the terminally ill, a care home for the elderly, and a rehabilitation centre. Additional services, such as accommodation and tour services, as well as consular assistance, will also be made available.
Phase 2 is expected to cost around 1.67 billion baht and is set to begin in 2022. This phase will focus on pandemic prevention, but will also boast a cancer treatment centre, which will reportedly include radiotherapy services.
For all your medical needs, you can refer to MyMediTravel and discuss your options with their Patient Support team, they’ll help you to discover the best facility and specialist at the best price available.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand’s tourist magnets deserted and desperate
The 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, bird flu, SARS, political upheavals, passenger boats sinking. None of these have had anywhere near the effect of this year’s Covid-19 pandemic in Thailand. Visitor numbers, even from the usually enthusiastic Tourism Authority of Thailand, are expected to plummet up to 80% for the year. The other 20% mostly visited the Kingdom in the first quarter before the ‘disruption’. Last year, almost 40 million tourists visited Thailand.
Phuket and Pattaya, both economies built around the smell of the tourist dollar, are almost devoid of any tourists – a few domestic tourists and long-term expats are doing little to revive economies that previously relied on thousands of daily arrivals, not less than a hundred.
In Phuket, Monday morning, there were only three domestic flights out of the airport terminal, all to Bangkok. The Thaiger was flying on an Air Asia flight, probably 60% full. Even the most optimistic travel consultants are wondering how long even the lean and mean low-cost airlines can keep flying with limited passengers, on limited flights and most of their fleet still gathering dust on airfields around the country.
On Koh Samui, Thailand’s second largest island, the situation is even worse than its Phuket and Pattaya cousins with beaches almost entirely empty. The streets of Koh Samui are eerily quiet. Along Chaweng’s Beach Road, a famous tourist magnet, shopping and party zone, shuttered shops stretch all the way along the beach strip.
In the months before, over the traditional Thai tourism ‘high season’ Samui had been buzzing with traffic. Now, taxi drivers sit idle on the roadside with little chance of passing customers. There are now more soi dogs lazing on the Beach Road than taxis sitting kerbside.
Nearly 40 million tourists made their way to Thailand in 2019, attracted by the spectacular beaches, ornate temples, famous cuisine and exotic culture. In 2020, the country will struggle to reach even 20% of that.
Since April, Thailand has imposed a ban on all incoming passenger flights. Then in June, politicians, eager to restart the tourist economy, started chatting about travel bubbles with other low-risk cities and countries. But the number of infected Thai repatriates, and the resurgence of Covid-19 in some of the previously low-risk countries, has shelved any idea of travel bubbles appearing any time soon.
For now, Thailand’s borders remain largely shut to almost all foreigners. Certainly there are no tourists being allowed into the country to populate the bars and shops in the country’s most popular tourists areas. Tanes Petsuwan, deputy governor for marketing communication at the TAT, says that during previous crises, revenue and passenger traffic dropped up to 20%.
“This year, the coronavirus pandemic is expected to cause a 80% fall in revenues. It’s a huge impact.”
As the country started re-opening shops in a rollout of ‘re-opening phases’ during May and June, shops eagerly opened their doors around the country hoping to restart their businesses. Restaurants, retailers, shopping centres, service industries. Even the bars and pubs were allowed to re-open from the start of July.
But now many of these small businesses have shut up shop again with their enthusiasm for re-opening replaced with a reality that there are just a lot fewer customers than before. In tourist hotspots like Pattaya, Patong (the main tourist town in Phuket) and Samui, the previously busy tourist magnets are now virtually ghost towns. In other parts of the country, certainly around Bangkok, Thai life is resuming swiftly but this time, without foreign tourists.
Lloyd Maraville, the GM of Nora Buri resort and spa in Samui reports that, of his hotel’s 144 rooms, about 100 remain empty, though this will fall to 85 over the coming holiday weekend.
“Government measures might sustain hotels for a while but it will not be a long-term solution. Profit is out of the question at this moment, we just want to maintain the resort.”
The GM of another 5 star hotel in Kata, Phuket, who asked not be named, said that his resort is re-opening 10 rooms, instigated by the Government’s domestic tourism stimulus package, and intend keeping those rooms open with a skeleton staff.
“We’ve sold out most of the rooms for the long weekend but don’t know where the tourists will be coming from after that. But we have to remain optimistic.”
In Koh Samui, businesses remain focused on basic survival for now, doing whatever they can to find a few customers just to pay for their skeleton staff and rent. Last month it was reported that nearly 100 local hotel owners were having to put up their properties for sale in Samui.
Many more, in Samui and other parts of the country, remain closed indefinitely.
SOURCE: The Guardian | The Thaiger | TATKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Environment
Phuket plans a drought-proof future
In the high season of 2018/2019 a water shortage emerged on Phuket and reached a critical phase just as the wet season of 2019 began. For a few months there seemed to be more water trucks delivering expensive water to residents than tourist passenger vans on the road (usually ubiquitous). Phuket’s three water sources were critically low, one of them had been empty for months.
With no real remedial actions been taken in the following 12 months, another water shortage was assured for the 2019/2020 tourist season. But the tourist numbers were down for the annual high season, then the Covid-19 pandemic became a reality and the the sources of tourists, too, dried up.
Now Phuket officials say they are considering measures to combat the island’s critical dwindling water shortages. They’ve blamed changing rain patterns and the rising number of visitors. There’s also been a massive rise of new developments around the island. But, mostly, it’s just been poor planning and management.
Phuket’s new governor, Narong Woonsew says the new measures to mitigate against future water shortages were discussed at Provincial Hall yesterday.
“Thailand’s popular tourist destination has seen the demand for water rise 12% every year and, without finding more water supplies, a major water shortage is inevitable.”
But he stressed there was no risk of an imminent water shortage whilst acknowledging the current use of 80 million cubic metres of potable water will rise another 35% by 2032. Most of the demand, an estimated 60%, comes from Phuket Town and surrounding suburbs of Ratsada, Samkong and Wichit. Phuket’s tourists mainly visit the island’s west coast beaches whilst the ‘locals’ congregate around the east coast with the commercial hub being Phuket Town.
The governor said that a water supply management masterplan would be developed in three phases, short, medium and long term, and is expected to be completed over the next 12 years.
In the short term, the province plans to expand the storage capacity of the key Bang Niew dam, in Srisoonthorn, and divert water from other resources. That project will start during 2020 and take a year to complete. The province will then expand its supply by a further 6.7 million cubic metres by buying water from private companies. Some of this will be sea water that has been distilled into drinking water (although there are no desalination plants on the island).
The long-term goal includes a new 10 million cubic metre reservoir around Phuket Bay, an idea now being considered by the Office of the National Water Resources, which would mainly serve the island’s commercial and residential centres around Phuket Town.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Phuket
Phuket officials visit Kamala restaurant after customer charged 6,750 baht
A seafood restaurant in Kamala, a west coast town in Phuket, has received strong criticism on social media after trying to charge a customer 6,750 baht for a takeaway meal. 3,000 baht of the bill was a “cooking fee”. Lalita Chaiyasit took to social media to vent her disbelief after receiving the bill. She says she was on holiday with her family in Phuket and wanted to order some food for delivery to their hotel. At the recommendation of their tour guide, she chose the Nanork Restaurant in Kamala, sending the tour guide to pick up the food.
A report in Thai Residents quotes Chaiyasit’s post, in which she says she received a bill for 6,750 baht, including 2,500 baht for a garlic squid dish and 850 baht for a spicy pork dish. To add insult to injury, she says the food tasted terrible. After complaining, the restaurant initially discounted the bill to 5,750 baht and eventually to 4,900 baht, of which Chaiyasit paid 4,000 baht. Netizens were up in arms upon reading her post, with many saying such establishments are the reason some tourists view Phuket as a rip-off destination.
The original bill and subsequent discounted bills – PHOTO: Facebook/ Lalita Chaiyasit
The eatery has now been visited by local government officials and officers from the Phuket Tourist Police following Chaiyasit’s complaint. For its part, the restaurant says the tour guide said the order was for 10 people, adding that it included 2 kilograms of squid and pork. Restaurant manager Sitthep Pricha says that after Chaiyasit complained about the price, he asked an employee to discount it, but then had to discount it further. He says the 3,000 baht cooking fee was for ingredients the customer had supplied herself, including 4 kilograms of fish and 4 lobsters.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
PHOTO: Facebook/ Lalita ChaiyasitKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
5 star hotels in Phuket to offer alternative state quarantine facilities
Thailand’s tourist magnets deserted and desperate
Covid-19 documentary to feature Thailand and New Zealand as success stories
Government to generate thousands of jobs through 3 projects
Bangkok “sadist” arrested for man’s death, woman’s abduction
Global aviation recovery could take 3 years – Survey
American busted for fraud in Bangkok
Phuket to get 3 billion baht medical tourism hub
Chiang Mai madam arrested over underage gay sex shop
Last Qantas 747 flight draws kangaroo logo in the sky to mark final voyage – VIDEO
Sudden downpour floods Pattaya’s main roads
“Priceless” ancient manuscripts vanish from university, feared stolen and sold
6 escaped buffalo rescued by Buddhist nun
Chiang Mai eatery fined for alcohol promotion
Isaan students say they’ll defy protest ban
Somkid’s departure sees baht drop further
Why are Thailand’s Covid-19 numbers so low?
Cabinet to decide on third visa extension for foreigners
Thailand pries open its borders for Phase 6 of re-openings
Suvarnabhhumi Airport sees huge jump in traffic
Visa amnesty extension “very likely”. Decision this week.
Congratulations! Winners of yesterday’s Thai lottery draw
More details on visa amnesty “grace period” proposal
Huge anti-government protest at Bangkok’s Democracy Monument
Proposal being ‘examined’ by authorities for a possible visa amnesty extension
Thailand to allow medical tourism within 2 weeks
Thai Cabinet extends the visa amnesty for foreigners
Chinese aviation bans flights from 2 Thai carriers for bringing Covid-19 into China
The future is now: 5G taking off in Thailand
Thailand’s over-zealous virus control is killing the economy
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand pries open its borders for Phase 6 of re-openings
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Visa amnesty extension “very likely”. Decision this week.
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thai Cabinet extends the visa amnesty for foreigners
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Pattaya’s homeless population seeks refuge in abandoned bars
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Phase 6 to be announced this week, will allow more groups to come to Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Extension of visa amnesty, extension of emergency decree
- Politics2 days ago
Thai Army wants to purchase 1.35 billion baht replacement VIP plane
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thai government pleased with ongoing suppression of Covid-19 despite nightlife re-opening