Chiang Mai madam arrested over underage gay sex shop | The Thaiger

Crime
Chiang Mai madam arrested over underage gay sex shop
A team of police and provincial officers have arrested a transgender woman on charges of operating a brothel after raiding a Chiang Mai massage shop. 2 young masseurs were caught in the sting operation on Tuesday night. The arrested woman identified herself as the manager of the shop although police believe she’s the owner of the business.
Authorities say the Ann6999 massage shop was opened as a front for a brothel for gay men. It was exposed in a complaint lodged with the government-run Damrongtham centre by the anti-human trafficking Ronnasit Foundation. The foundation alleged that the shop employed teenage boys aged 18 and under to provide sexual services.
Police say the shop would contact potential clients through the Line application and show them pictures of the young masseurs posted in a dedicated Twitter account. A spokesman said before the raid, an official posing as a potential client contacted the shop and inquired about an “intimate” massage service. The undercover officer was given access to nude photos of young masseurs to choose from on the Twitter account.
Arriving at the shop, the officer was met by the transgender woman, identified only as “Sri”, and 2 teenage masseurs. Both claimed they were 17 years old. The officer later called for the combined team to raid the massage parlour.
The massage shop in Chiang Mai was in a 5 storey building with rooms on the top floors reserved for sexual services. The masseurs normally received 1,600 baht each from customers, from which Sri took a 600 baht cut.
Sri has been charged with human trafficking, pocketing illegal gains from prostitution, acting as a procurer for people aged 18 and under, running a brothel, abetting, possessing pornographic materials for commercial purposes and also importing pictures containing nudity for people to access.
Crime
Chiang Mai eatery fined for alcohol promotion
A Chiang Mai restaurant is warning other eateries to be very careful about promoting alcohol after being raided and fined. Police went to Ai ToMoE restaurant in Chiang Mai after a tip that it was promoting beer in its 499 baht buffet menu, according to the restaurant’s Facebook post yesterday.
Offices arrested the chef, named “Boy”, and fined him 50,000 baht for beer promotion.
“All restaurant friends, please be careful of all advertisements. Images of drinks or even photos of alcohol on the menu are illegal. See me as a sample case.”
The restaurant says it’s trying to pay the police fine so it can continue operating.
Stricter enforcement of the law has led to numerous fines recently the arrest of several people recently, including famous Thai actors who were charged with violating Section 32 of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act.
The law prohibits the promotion of alcoholic drinks or stimulating the purchase of drinks via discounts.
Tourism
Air Asia announces 2 new cross-country domestic routes into Hua Hin
Two new air routes announced by local Thai AirAsia will be a boon to coastal town of Hua Hin… Chiang Mai – Hua Hin and Udon Thani – Hua Hin. The newly announced routes will allow getaways to the popular resort town on the new twice-weekly flights. The flights will be every Friday and Sunday.
CEO of Thai AirAsia , Santisuk Klongchaiya, says that AirAsia is always seeking new opportunities to stimulate domestic tourism as well as offer convenient connections between the nation’s regions. He noted Hua Hin is a “high potential” destination that has long been demanded.
“We believe this is the year of domestic tourism both for Thai travellers and business operators, which is why we have connected Hua Hin to the northern city of Chiang Mai and to the northeast via Udon Thani, flying twice a week on Fridays and Sundays to allow travellers to spend their weekends in the resort town with ease,” Santisuk said on TTR Weekly.
“Hua Hin is a seaside town that offers incomparable relaxation. Peaceful and serene, the destination is also home to various activities and is a perfect fit for friends, couples and families with its coffee shops, fresh seafood and sites such as Mrigadayavan Palace, Hua Hin Train Station and night market.”
A special fare of 777 baht per trip is being promoted to AirAsia BIG members or 820 baht per flight for other guests. The new service will start on August 7.
Chiang Mai is already an established tourist destination and will provide a valuable feeder market for the new Hua Hin flights. Udon Thani in Isaan, Northeast Thailand, has a growing population and will provide weekend getaways for north-easterners, or an escape from their coastal homes in Hua Hin for an Isaan weekend.
• Book July 14- 24 for travel between August 7, 2020 and March 26, 2021 at AirAsia.com.
Environment
Chiang Mai-Chiang Rai highway closed by flooding again – VIDEO
There seems no end in sight for the construction of the Chiang Mai-Chiang Rai highway as yet another night of severe rains caused massive flooding in the Doi Saket district. The bypass and the road were underwater, creating a traffic pandemonium. The police came to the scene and began suggesting alternative routes. As the waters subsided the road was opened again, but police urged motorists to drive carefully and stay alert to avoid accidents, as the road was covered with mud and “extremely slippery”.
Less than 2 weeks ago, torrential rains washed away sections of the road and a bridge under construction in the same district, forcing drivers to find alternate routes. Police and officials inspected the damaged sections from kilometre markers 32 to 36 on the highway. An information post was established at the entrance to the Mae Kuang Udom Thara dam, where police and volunteers advised motorists travelling from Chiang Mai to use alternative routes via Phrao district in Chiang Mai and Wiang Pia Pao district in Chiang Rai.
Chiang Mai’s governor says he’s asked the Highway Department and its contractor to speed up repairs after the flooding as the route’s bridge was damaged in 3 sections.
Motorists are greatly concerned about the road’s paving-especially as the rainy season brings heavy traffic due to the many traffic incidents. Such travellers are demanding the road to be completed as soon as possible.
Authorities have yet to respond with any suggestions as to how to hasten the construction.
