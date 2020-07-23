Chiang Mai madam arrested over underage gay sex shop | The Thaiger

A team of police and provincial officers have arrested a transgender woman on charges of operating a brothel after raiding a Chiang Mai massage shop. 2 young masseurs were caught in the sting operation on Tuesday night. The arrested woman identified herself as the manager of the shop although police believe she’s the owner of the business.

Authorities say the Ann6999 massage shop was opened as a front for a brothel for gay men. It was exposed in a complaint lodged with the government-run Damrongtham centre by the anti-human trafficking Ronnasit Foundation. The foundation alleged that the shop employed teenage boys aged 18 and under to provide sexual services.

Police say the shop would contact potential clients through the Line application and show them pictures of the young masseurs posted in a dedicated Twitter account. A spokesman said before the raid, an official posing as a potential client contacted the shop and inquired about an “intimate” massage service. The undercover officer was given access to nude photos of young masseurs to choose from on the Twitter account.

Arriving at the shop, the officer was met by the transgender woman, identified only as “Sri”, and 2 teenage masseurs. Both claimed they were 17 years old. The officer later called for the combined team to raid the massage parlour.

The massage shop in Chiang Mai was in a 5 storey building with rooms on the top floors reserved for sexual services. The masseurs normally received 1,600 baht each from customers, from which Sri took a 600 baht cut.

Sri has been charged with human trafficking, pocketing illegal gains from prostitution, acting as a procurer for people aged 18 and under, running a brothel, abetting, possessing pornographic materials for commercial purposes and also importing pictures containing nudity for people to access.

