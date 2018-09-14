NokScoot adds Bangkok to Osaka flights

NokScoot is launching another service with a four-flights-a-week schedule between Bangkok and Osaka, Japan. The announcement follows the start of the airline’s Bangkok to Tokyo service which started in June.

The low-cost international carrier is launching the service to Kansai Airport on October 28.

Kansai Airport, closed until today following storms which damaged the land-bridge from the mainland to the airport, is also the gateway to other western Japan tourist magnets including Kyoto and Kobe. Osaka has added an additional 30% of arrivals over the past year – in 2016 the area attracted 9.4 million tourist arrivals.

NokScoot’s entry onto the route follows three other airlines, including Thai Airways, but NokScoot says they’ll be offering better value for money with a one-way promotional ticket price starting at 3,599 baht (available until September 19 for trips between October 28 and March 30).

Last year 850,000 Thais travelled from Bangkok to Osaka.