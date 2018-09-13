Stage Two in ‘Project Monkey’ being rolled out in Phuket

PHOTOS: The Phuket PR Office

Stage One to capture, sterilize and release some of the excess monkey population around Phuket has been a great success. Time now for Stage Two.

Cages have been placed at the two main hills overlooking Phuket Town – Khao To Sae and Khao Rang – yesterday (September 12) to catch some more Phuket monkeys for birth control and re-homing.

A team of officers from the Natural and Wildlife Education Centre at Khao Phra Thaew Non-Hunting Area in Thalang, led by director Pongchart Chouehorm, placed cages at Khao To Sae and Khao Rang, both popular places for macaque monkeys and an increasing amount of tourists, hence the problem.

Monkeys are being taken for sterilization which will happen tomorrow. A total of 250 monkeys at Khao To Sae and Khao Rang have been targeted for sterilization in Stage Two before being released back to the wild.

The start of the monkey sterilisation process began on June 12 after public meetings agreed that the island’s monkeys, in the public ‘hot’ zones, needed to be sterilized and re-homed in a systematic program.

