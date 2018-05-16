At a meeting held yesterday (May 16) at the Governor’s House, the perennial flooding around Thalang on the main morth/south road was discussed. The meeting was chaired by Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong.

Governor Norraphat says, “We have received a 60 million baht budget for the year 2019 to solve flooding problems in three areas on the main Thepkrasattri Road (No 402). Baan Pa Krong Cheep in Thalang, in front of Muang Thalang School and in front of Thai Watsadu hardware store.”

“Local administrative offices will have to dredge drains on the road side and workers will have to clean the road if they drop soil to prevent accidents. Safety will be number one priority during the works.”

“The plan to solve the flooding problem in front of the main Super Cheap store has also been added into the 230 million baht plan in the year 2020. Water pumps will be installed to remove water in the rainy season. If the flooding is more than 80 millimetres high officials will immediately block the road. But we would be confident the new pumps will stop the flooding problem in this area.”

“The Digital Economy Promotion Agency (DEPA) is also working on installing more censor systems to warn of flooding and water levels at Bang Yai Canal in order to prepare for heavy rain.”

PHOTOS: Phuket PR Office

- Kritsada Mueanhawong