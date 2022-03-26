Wildlife officials uncover 5th turtle nest in Phang Nga

After finding four others earlier this month, officials at a national park in Phang Nga have discovered another turtles’ nest, complete with 73 fertilised eggs. The officials work for Khao Lampi Hat-Thai Muang National Park, and found the nest on Thai Muang Beach. Officials first saw the mother turtle’s on the beach early in the morning yesterday. They found the nest after they searched the beach.

The officials then moved all the eggs in front of the park’s office to protect them from getting damaged by the surf. They expect the eggs to hatch within 55-60 days. The mother turtle’s tracks indicate that her shell was smaller than many turtles who had laid eggs on the beach in the past.



One of the nests found earlier this month had 106 healthy eggs. In February, another turtle in Phang Nga laid 75 eggs, 66 of which hatched.

With a lack of tourists due to Covid-19, sea turtles are thriving in some parts of Thailand. In 2020, 838 baby sea turtles hatched in Koh Samui, where their numbers had fallen drastically. Empty beaches mean there is more nesting space, and new hatchlings are safe and free to waddle out to the sea after they hatch.

SOURCE: The Phuket News