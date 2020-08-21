Lack of tourists sees return of endangered sea turtles to Koh Samui | The Thaiger

Environment
Lack of tourists sees return of endangered sea turtles to Koh Samui
Thailand’s ebach resorts maybe bereft of tourists, but another population is making a comeback: endangered hawksbill and green sea turtles are returning in droves. This year, as the Covid-19 pandemic emptied the nation of tourists, nests on Koh Samui in the southern Surat Thani province have burgeoned. Since February, some 838 baby turtles have scuttled their way across the island’s beaches and into the sea, with 2 nests still to hatch. According to Dr Thon Thamrongnawasawat, deputy dean at the faculty of fisheries at Kasetsart University in Bangkok:
“It is really exciting and we hope that people in Samui will help us protect the turtles in the future – we have a chance.”
Locals and businesses alike have rallied to protect the nests, building bamboo fences around them to shield them from roaming water lizards and dogs. Some have camped beside nests in hopes of seeing the babies hatch, or spotting a mother turtle, who usually returns after 10 or 12 days to lay more eggs. 1 hotel ordered its security teams to keep a watchful eye, visit every hour, and redirect CCTV and motion sensors to make sure the eggs were not disturbed.
Female sea turtles typically nest every 2-3 years, using their flippers to dig a teardrop shaped cavity in the sand, and laying 80-120 leathery eggs, usually at night. A marine biologist working at the Banyan Tree resort, where a single green turtle laid 5 nests this year, said:
“They look for areas that are calm and peaceful. We try to grow banyan plants, because normally they love the trees because of the shade.”
It’s not clear whether turtles that may have been put off from nesting on crowded Samui beaches in the past might have travelled elsewhere to nest. It’s possible that they released the eggs in the water, and they failed to hatch, says Thon.
“The eggs inside the sea turtle cannot wait. It’s like humans: if you need to give birth, you will give birth in the taxi.”
The number of sea turtles in Thailand’s waters has fallen drastically over the past century. Samui was a completely different place 50 years ago; it was only wooden forests, coconut farms and there was no road. Now, in a good year, the island has more than 2 million visitors. It’s not just the development of beaches that poses a threat to turtles: other dangers include poaching, pollution and fishing nets.
Around the world, the future of the turtles and other marine life is increasingly threatened by climate change, as hotter temperatures contribute to rising sea levels and storms, changing ocean currents and harming the coral reefs which many depend on for survival. There is also growing concern about the impact of global warming on the gender ratio of turtles: the warmer the sand eggs are buried in, the more likely the offspring will be female.
In Thailand, conservationists are finding new ways to monitor the turtles. In recent months, the Phuket Marine Biological Centre tracked a hawksbill mother turtle that laid eggs on Samui in an attempt to discover more about how her route can be better protected. The centre’s director says:
“If you want to conserve any animal you have to know their life cycle and habitat.”
Facial recognition technology that identifies turtles is being developed. It’s hoped this will help generate more accurate estimates of numbers, as turtles are difficult to count due to their migration patterns.
The number of nests reported on Samui this year is by far the highest of any year on record, though reports only date back to 2012. No one knows what will happen when the island sees the return of tourists, which so many businesses depend upon.
Thon hopes a balance can be struck. The pandemic has shown that Samui is an important nesting ground for the species, and the break in tourism caused by the pandemic is a chance to act, he says.
“We have to.”
SOURCE: The GuardianKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Environment
Pattani company turns marine debris into new shoes
Flip flops, sandals, thongs, whatever you want to call them, are often seen washed up on beaches along with plastic bags and bottles. Those old, forgotten shoes are being transformed into new flip flops by a Pattani company called Tlejourn, a Thai phrase meaning “wandering across the sea.” Using old sandals found on the beach, Tlejourn cleans and shreds them to make small pieces. The pieces are then mixed with polymer glue and molded into the shape of a thong sandal. About 10 old shoes make 1 pair of flip flops. A pair of Tlejourn flip flops costs 399 baht. […]
Indonesia
2 strong quakes shake Indonesia’s Sumatra
2 large, shallow earthquakes, of magnitude 6.8 and 6.9, struck off Indonesia’s Sumatra island early today, according to the US Geological Survey. No tsunami warning was issued and there were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage. Terrified residents fled their homes when the twin offshore quakes rocked Bengkulu city on Sumatra’s western coast. Bengkulu resident Jumentrio told AFP: “The first earthquake was quick…but another one hit shortly after and it was just as strong. My children screamed hysterically.” The area was hit by a string of aftershocks, according to Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency. “But until now […]
World
Aussie hailed as hero after fighting off shark to save wife
An Australian man saved his wife from a shark attack yesterday by punching the shark until it released her. Police say the couple were surfing at a beach near Port Macquarie, 4 hours north of Sydney, yesterday morning when she was bitten twice on her right leg. Paramedics treated the 35 year old at the beach before she was later airlifted to a major hospital for surgery. “Her companion was forced to punch the fish until it let go”, according to a police statement. A witness who was surfing nearby when the attack happened called the man “a hero” for […]
Pattani company turns marine debris into new shoes
CCSA officially extends Emergency Decree for a fourth time, through September
Nakhon Si Thammarat crash kills 3, including pregnant woman
Lack of tourists sees return of endangered sea turtles to Koh Samui
FoodPanda added to boycott list over protest reporting
Police back decision to arrest protesters who break the law
Russian opposition leader, Putin critic in a coma after suspected poisoning – VIDEO
Justice Ministry offers protection to key Vorayuth witness
Man treks up and down hill temple to steal donation box, finds out it’s empty
Psychologist concerned that younger students may not fully understand politics
Man arrested shipping 75 kilograms of heroin in engine parts
Russian Ambassador offers to share info on Covid-19 vaccine with Thailand
Thai Airways procurement probe points to corruption
Feud between rival Surat Thani families kills 1, injures 3
BTS release their first all-English track ‘Dynamite’, and it’s a disco bop!
I flew out of Thailand to get a new visa – one person’s experience with the “new normal”
Phuket proposes to welcome tourists by November
Thailand is on top of the tourism shopping list for Asian travellers, when the borders open
Struggling Samui seeks government help
Thousands of job applicants line up Bangkok hotel before sunrise
Phuket eyes October 1 as launch date for “Safe and Sealed” tourism plan
Bad news for Boss as Thai prosecutors put him back on the ‘wanted’ list
Tourism authority predicts September revenue jump
SE Asia’s most popular islands still ‘on hold’ as they wait to re-open to international tourists
Separate licence to be required for big bikes
Thailand tops the list of countries safest to visit during Covid-19
Malaysian man in Bangkok tests positive for coronavirus
The year of living dangerously – Thai protesters utter the unthinkable
Aussie hailed as hero after fighting off shark to save wife
Motorcyclist dies on his way to Bangla Bike Night
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
I flew out of Thailand to get a new visa – one person’s experience with the “new normal”
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Phuket eyes October 1 as launch date for “Safe and Sealed” tourism plan
- Indonesia2 days ago
SE Asia’s most popular islands still ‘on hold’ as they wait to re-open to international tourists
- Expats2 days ago
Separate licence to be required for big bikes
- Bangkok4 days ago
Malaysian man in Bangkok tests positive for coronavirus
- Opinion3 days ago
The year of living dangerously – Thai protesters utter the unthinkable
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Medical tourists are permitted to come to Thailand at this time
- Politics3 days ago
PM’s security beefed-up after car chase on expressway
Luigi
August 21, 2020 at 3:32 pm
it seems that all problems are caused by tourists