Phuket
Public grieves loss of doctor who drowned trying to save tourist in Phuket
Many are grieving the loss of a doctor who drowned while trying to save a tourist from drowning in Phuket. The doctor, 55 year old Surasit Pongaohapan, had rushed to rescue a British tourist from drowning on his honeymoon at Phuket’s Kata Beach. Witnesses say Surasit had been sitting on the beach before he rushed into the water to help. The incident happened on July 14.
The British tourist, 33 year old Ali Mohammed Mian, had ignored red flags posted at the beach, warning people of strong waves and rip currents. He was then swept away by the waves. One eyewitness told The Phuket News that “lifeguards were too slow.” Both men tragically ended up drowning.
Now, many are mourning the loss of Surasit. He has been honoured for his dedication for sacrificing his own life to try to save Ali. His colleagues at Lampang hospital in northern Thailand say he was kind-hearted, friendly, and outgoing with everyone. Surasit’s funeral was to be held yesterday, on July 16. His body was to be transferred to Chiang Mai University for cadaver research.
Meanwhile, people continue to express their grief over Surasit’s death on social media. One Facebook user posted a poem, tagging Surasit’s page. Translated verses of the poem read…
SOURCE: The Phuket Express | Nation Thailand
