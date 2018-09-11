Connect with us

Phang Nga

All four bodies of missing Phang Nga fishermen found

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

1 min ago

on

All four bodies of the missing Phang Nga fishermen have been recovered. Sadly they have all perished.

The search continued off the coast of Phang Nga for the four for a week since their boat overturned last Tuesday (September 4).

Read more about the original reports of their missing boat HERE.

A body was found floating off Phang Nga on Friday (September 7) and is currently being checked for identification but was not thought to be one of the missing men.

Read more about that discovery HERE.

Yesterday Royal Thai Navy officers were notified by local fishermen in Phang Nga that the bodies of four missing fishermen were found and recovered. The bodies are being kept at Tai Muang Chiapat Hospital in Phang Nga for identification.

Police are continuing their investigation into the men’s boat overturning and how the local fishermen came across the bodies.

Related Topics:
Kritsada Mueanhawong

Collecting the daily news around Phuket for many years. One of the island's most accurate and timely news-gatherers.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Phang Nga

Body found floating off Phang Nga 

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

22 hours ago

on

September 10, 2018

By

A body  was found floating off Phang Nga on Friday (September 7) and is currently being checked for identification.

Meanwhile, the search continues off the coast of Phang Nga for four fishermen after their boat overturned last Tuesday (September 4).

Raead more about the fateful boat-trip HERE.

On Friday (September 7) a body was found by local fishermen one mile offshore. Officers from the Royal Thai Navy were called to assist in the recovery the body. Relatives of the four missing fishermen were informed about the discovery.

Bu tnone of the relatives believe that the body is one of the four missing fishermen as they are not familiar with the clothes on the body. In addition the body appears to have been floating in the sea for longer than a week.

However identification tests are now b...
Continue Reading

Phang Nga

Search continues for four missing fishermen off Phang Nga

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

4 days ago

on

September 7, 2018

By

The search continues off the coast of Phang Nga for four fishermen after their boat overturned last Tuesday (September 4).

A search team from the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Phang Nga Office and the Royal Thai Navy have continued the search for the four missing men since the reports came in that they hadn't returned.

The four missing are 32 year old Somkit Toasakun, 25 year old Nattapong Martsit, 40 year old Tanapong Kongsap and another man whose name isn't known. All four fishermen are from Tai Muang, Phang Nga.

They departed from a pier in Tai Muang last Tuesday (September 4) with 40 kilograms of bait. The boat was later found overturned with the anchor dropped, two nautical miles to the west of Takua Pa.

Local fishermen have told the searchers that there was a sudden strong wind in the open sea last Tuesday evening.

Continue Reading

Phang Nga

Driver lucky to escape serious injury in gas cylinder truck accident

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

4 days ago

on

September 7, 2018

By

PHOTOS: Community Television Phang Nga Volunteers / Newshawk Phuket

A refrigerated pickup truck driver, who has admitted to being asleep at the wheel, has sustained minor injuries after colliding into the back of a parked truck which was carrying gas cylinder tanks in Phang Nga this afternoon (September 7).

Phang Nga rescue workers were notified of the accident in Takua Thung in Phang Nga at 1.50pm.

Rescue workers arrived to find the refrigerated pickup truck had hit the rear end of the truck which was carrying gas cylinder tanks.

The refrigerated pickup driver sustained a few minor injuries - some scratches on his arm and head.

The truck driver says he stopped his vehicle on the side of the road to 'do his business'. Suddenly, the pickup truck hit the back of his truck. The pickup truck driver says he fell asleep whilst driving.

Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required

Trending