Phang Nga
All four bodies of missing Phang Nga fishermen found
All four bodies of the missing Phang Nga fishermen have been recovered. Sadly they have all perished.
The search continued off the coast of Phang Nga for the four for a week since their boat overturned last Tuesday (September 4).
Read more about the original reports of their missing boat HERE.
A body was found floating off Phang Nga on Friday (September 7) and is currently being checked for identification but was not thought to be one of the missing men.
Read more about that discovery HERE.
Yesterday Royal Thai Navy officers were notified by local fishermen in Phang Nga that the bodies of four missing fishermen were found and recovered. The bodies are being kept at Tai Muang Chiapat Hospital in Phang Nga for identification.
Police are continuing their investigation into the men’s boat overturning and how the local fishermen came across the bodies.
Phang Nga
Body found floating off Phang Nga
Meanwhile, the search continues off the coast of Phang Nga for four fishermen after their boat overturned last Tuesday (September 4).
Raead more about the fateful boat-trip HERE.
On Friday (September 7) a body was found by local fishermen one mile offshore. Officers from the Royal Thai Navy were called to assist in the recovery the body. Relatives of the four missing fishermen were informed about the discovery.
Bu tnone of the relatives believe that the body is one of the four missing fishermen as they are not familiar with the clothes on the body. In addition the body appears to have been floating in the sea for longer than a week.
However identification tests are now b...
Phang Nga
Search continues for four missing fishermen off Phang Nga
A search team from the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Phang Nga Office and the Royal Thai Navy have continued the search for the four missing men since the reports came in that they hadn't returned.
The four missing are 32 year old Somkit Toasakun, 25 year old Nattapong Martsit, 40 year old Tanapong Kongsap and another man whose name isn't known. All four fishermen are from Tai Muang, Phang Nga.
They departed from a pier in Tai Muang last Tuesday (September 4) with 40 kilograms of bait. The boat was later found overturned with the anchor dropped, two nautical miles to the west of Takua Pa.
Local fishermen have told the searchers that there was a sudden strong wind in the open sea last Tuesday evening.
Continue Reading
Phang Nga
Driver lucky to escape serious injury in gas cylinder truck accident
A refrigerated pickup truck driver, who has admitted to being asleep at the wheel, has sustained minor injuries after colliding into the back of a parked truck which was carrying gas cylinder tanks in Phang Nga this afternoon (September 7).
Phang Nga rescue workers were notified of the accident in Takua Thung in Phang Nga at 1.50pm.
Rescue workers arrived to find the refrigerated pickup truck had hit the rear end of the truck which was carrying gas cylinder tanks.
The refrigerated pickup driver sustained a few minor injuries - some scratches on his arm and head.
The truck driver says he stopped his vehicle on the side of the road to 'do his business'. Suddenly, the pickup truck hit the back of his truck. The pickup truck driver says he fell asleep whilst driving.
Continue Reading
Top 10 movies made in Thailand and Phuket
Stunning new Lux Neo project at Chaweng, Koh Samui
UPDATE: East Euro tourists charged for begging, at it again in Patong… and Krabi
The world’s riskiest place to visit, if you’re British
50,000 baht fine and 3 months jail for driving without a license – transport law upgrades
Woman dies after being bitten by centipede
Find your dream property in Thailand
Don’t ride elephants in Thailand – warning to Kiwi tourists
Surviving Phuket’s rip currents: everything has changed
Awaken life’s potential at Santosa Detox & Wellness Center
Pattaya ‘sex orgy’ hotel named; party sponsored by Singha
Increased fines, better training – changes to motorbike use in Thailand
Central Phuket opens on September 10
The Top 10 Beaches in Phuket
The new Blue Tree waterpark and entertainment precinct unveiled
All four bodies of missing Phang Nga fishermen found
Alleged Koh Tao rape victim accuses Thai police of suppressing truth
Phuket underwear thief caught on CCTV – VIDEO
Police in Phayao chase an ambulance loaded with illicit drugs
Run out of money? Here’s the ‘how to’ guide to Begpacking.
Mother and baby elephant found dead in national park
Businessman arrested in Thailand not linked 1MDB
‘Smart Bus, Smart Passenger’ introduced for Phuket’s local buses
Indonesian croc attack kills man
Mekong water level drops but surrounding areas remain submerged
The new Central Floresta is open
Bangkok to Los Angeles in just over 5 hours. The second supersonic revolution.
Body found floating off Phang Nga
Begpacking – ‘How to’ guide for aspiring travelling beggars
Phoenix to be raised soon – VIDEO
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Calamity off the coast of Phuket and the latest from Chiang Rai caves.
Ben Reymenants Interview with Garry Holden. The Thaiger 102.75 FM.
So why don’t Thais want to wear their bike helmets?
How do you solve a problem like PLASTIC?!
Launching of The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay
Trending
-
News6 days ago
Find your dream property in Thailand
-
Phuket3 days ago
Surviving Phuket’s rip currents: everything has changed
-
Business22 hours ago
Bangkok to Los Angeles in just over 5 hours. The second supersonic revolution.
-
National3 days ago
Dengue fever cases over 50,000 in 2018
-
Pattaya7 days ago
French citizen jumps from 17th floor condo in Pattaya
-
Phuket7 days ago
Husband and wife tourists pulled out of the Nai Harn surf
-
Phuket4 days ago
Thai pull direct Phuket to Hong Kong flights
-
National7 days ago
Tourist police threaten to ban the alleged Koh Tao rape victim
You must be logged in to post a comment Login