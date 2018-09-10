Phang Nga
Body found floating off Phang Nga
A body was found floating off Phang Nga on Friday (September 7) and is currently being checked for identification.
Meanwhile, the search continues off the coast of Phang Nga for four fishermen after their boat overturned last Tuesday (September 4).
Raead more about the fateful boat-trip HERE.
On Friday (September 7) a body was found by local fishermen one mile offshore. Officers from the Royal Thai Navy were called to assist in the recovery the body. Relatives of the four missing fishermen were informed about the discovery.
Bu tnone of the relatives believe that the body is one of the four missing fishermen as they are not familiar with the clothes on the body. In addition the body appears to have been floating in the sea for longer than a week.
However identification tests are now being conducted at Tai Muang Chaipat Hospital while the search continues for the four men off Phang Nga.
Phang Nga
Search continues for four missing fishermen off Phang Nga
A search team from the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Phang Nga Office and the Royal Thai Navy have continued the search for the four missing men since the reports came in that they hadn't returned.
The four missing are 32 year old Somkit Toasakun, 25 year old Nattapong Martsit, 40 year old Tanapong Kongsap and another man whose name isn't known. All four fishermen are from Tai Muang, Phang Nga.
They departed from a pier in Tai Muang last Tuesday (September 4) with 40 kilograms of bait. The boat was later found overturned with the anchor dropped, two nautical miles to the west of Takua Pa.
Local fishermen have told the searchers that there was a sudden strong wind in the open sea last Tuesday evening.
Continue Reading
Phang Nga
Driver lucky to escape serious injury in gas cylinder truck accident
A refrigerated pickup truck driver, who has admitted to being asleep at the wheel, has sustained minor injuries after colliding into the back of a parked truck which was carrying gas cylinder tanks in Phang Nga this afternoon (September 7).
Phang Nga rescue workers were notified of the accident in Takua Thung in Phang Nga at 1.50pm.
Rescue workers arrived to find the refrigerated pickup truck had hit the rear end of the truck which was carrying gas cylinder tanks.
The refrigerated pickup driver sustained a few minor injuries - some scratches on his arm and head.
The truck driver says he stopped his vehicle on the side of the road to 'do his business'. Suddenly, the pickup truck hit the back of his truck. The pickup truck driver says he fell asleep whilst driving.
Continue Reading
Phang Nga
One dead after ammonia leak at Phang Nga ice-factory
The owner of an ice factory in Phang Nga has died after an ammonia gas leak was discovered in the factory in Kokkloi yesterday (August 26).
Rescue workers were notified of the incident at 4pm Sunday afternoon. The owner of the factory fell unconscious after breathing ammonia gas in his efforts to control the situation. Mai Khao Rescue workers assisted at the scene. Emergency responders donned emergency breathing apparatus and protective clothing as they rushed to control the situation.
One of the rescue workers said the valve of the ammonia tank had broken. The owner of the factory had tried to close the valve but failed.
Rescue workers used water to suppress the ammonia gas. The owner was already been dead was already dead by the time rescue workers got to him. His body was taken to Takua Thung Hospital.
The ammonia gas leak was quickly brought under co...
Top 10 movies made in Thailand and Phuket
Stunning new Lux Neo project at Chaweng, Koh Samui
UPDATE: East Euro tourists charged for begging, at it again in Patong… and Krabi
The world’s riskiest place to visit, if you’re British
50,000 baht fine and 3 months jail for driving without a license – transport law upgrades
Woman dies after being bitten by centipede
Find your dream property in Thailand
Don’t ride elephants in Thailand – warning to Kiwi tourists
Surviving Phuket’s rip currents: everything has changed
Awaken life’s potential at Santosa Detox & Wellness Center
Increased fines, better training – changes to motorbike use in Thailand
Pattaya ‘sex orgy’ hotel named; party sponsored by Singha
Central Phuket opens on September 10
The Top 10 Beaches in Phuket
The new Blue Tree waterpark and entertainment precinct unveiled
Bangkok to Los Angeles in just over 5 hours. The second supersonic revolution.
Body found floating off Phang Nga
Begpacking – ‘How to’ guide for aspiring travelling beggars
Phoenix to be raised soon – VIDEO
Cave film starts shooting in November
Thaiger Radio News – Monday
QANTAS passengers heap praise on pilot for turn-around
A Mandarin for Phuket
Record first seven months for tourist arrivals
New ferry service between Prachuap Khiri Khan and Sattahip under discussion
Drug and pool parties busted after residents complain about short-term villa rentals
Restaurant harassed by men claiming to be military officers
Phuket has Golden future for its sister city
Kata Rocks joins the World Wellness Weekend 2018 global event
Saving Phi Phi from its own popularity
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Calamity off the coast of Phuket and the latest from Chiang Rai caves.
Ben Reymenants Interview with Garry Holden. The Thaiger 102.75 FM.
So why don’t Thais want to wear their bike helmets?
How do you solve a problem like PLASTIC?!
Launching of The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay
Trending
-
News5 days ago
Find your dream property in Thailand
-
Phuket2 days ago
Surviving Phuket’s rip currents: everything has changed
-
National2 days ago
Dengue fever cases over 50,000 in 2018
-
Business2 hours ago
Bangkok to Los Angeles in just over 5 hours. The second supersonic revolution.
-
Pattaya6 days ago
French citizen jumps from 17th floor condo in Pattaya
-
National6 days ago
Tourist police threaten to ban the alleged Koh Tao rape victim
-
Regional7 days ago
Who dares stamp out the practice of child marriage in southern Thailand?
-
Phuket6 days ago
Husband and wife tourists pulled out of the Nai Harn surf
You must be logged in to post a comment Login