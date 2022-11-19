Pattaya
World Cup is no exception for crackdown in Pattaya venues
Staying up late to watch the World Cup? Not in an entertainment venue in Pattaya, you’re not. The Region 2 Police are cracking down on entertainment venues in the popular nightlife city and are not making any closing time exceptions for the World Cup. The police plan to strictly enforce seven important rules, according to Pattaya City officials at a press conference yesterday.
At the press conference, Major General Nantawut Suwanlaong laid out the rules that will apply to the 1,329 entertainment venues and restaurants that are registered to legally sell alcohol in Bang Lamung district of Pattaya. He laid out the rules and announced police would be enforcing them nightly, including his pledge to personally take part in weekend patrols. The rules he listed are:
- No person under 20 can enter bars and entertainment venues.
- Underage people cannot purchase alcohol in any venues, including restaurants.
- Though different zones have closing times between midnight and 2am, all entertainment venues must be closed with no customers inside by the legal closing times.
- After the legal closing time, selling alcohol is strictly prohibited without exception.
- No weapons or illegal drugs are allowed in any entertainment venues.
- Human trafficking in strictly prohibited in any entertainment venue.
- Gambling is illegal and prohibited in every entertainment venue.
“There are many incidents and chaos that have happened in Pattaya recently which have caused public nuisances. The Region 2 Police … have stepped in to enforce the rules in Pattaya. We are enforcing all these rules in Pattaya. From now on, at 1:00 A.M. every single day, dozens of police and relevant officers are patrolling to enforce these seven rules and encourage venues to close on time every day. I am personally patrolling myself every Friday and Saturday to ensure the legal closing times are obeyed.”
The Thai Cabinet is set to discuss a proposal on November 29 to extend entertainment venues operating hours until 4am. The idea has garnered a lot of online support – as well as opposition. Another proposal is asking for the entertainment zones of Pattaya to be extended out into popular tourist areas with many venues like Jomtien, East Pattaya, and Nakula.
But Nantawut declared that the Region 2 Police would strictly oppose both of those measures. They are requesting that, if the cabinet does approve the proposal, they remove Pattaya from the list of areas and leave the late-night partying to destinations like Phuket, and Koh Samui.
The police representative was even a stick-in-the-mud about the World Cup starting tomorrow. He specifically said that they would not make any exceptions for the global sporting event, even though many will take place after 2am. The high-ranking police officer also offered a harsh warning for rule breakers.
“If any venue operator is found breaking these rules, they will face legal action and will be suggested for permanent closure. If they cannot follow these seven rules, zoning rules, or opening hours, Region 2 Police will oppose any proposal to extend hours or adjust entertainment zones in Pattaya currently at review in the Thai Cabinet.”
