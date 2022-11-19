Connect with us

Pattaya

World Cup is no exception for crackdown in Pattaya venues

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Pattaya venues face a crackdown over seven important rules. (via Pattaya Sanook)

Staying up late to watch the World Cup? Not in an entertainment venue in Pattaya, you’re not. The Region 2 Police are cracking down on entertainment venues in the popular nightlife city and are not making any closing time exceptions for the World Cup. The police plan to strictly enforce seven important rules, according to Pattaya City officials at a press conference yesterday.

At the press conference, Major General Nantawut Suwanlaong laid out the rules that will apply to the 1,329 entertainment venues and restaurants that are registered to legally sell alcohol in Bang Lamung district of Pattaya. He laid out the rules and announced police would be enforcing them nightly, including his pledge to personally take part in weekend patrols. The rules he listed are:

  1. No person under 20 can enter bars and entertainment venues.
  2. Underage people cannot purchase alcohol in any venues, including restaurants.
  3. Though different zones have closing times between midnight and 2am, all entertainment venues must be closed with no customers inside by the legal closing times.
  4. After the legal closing time, selling alcohol is strictly prohibited without exception.
  5. No weapons or illegal drugs are allowed in any entertainment venues.
  6. Human trafficking in strictly prohibited in any entertainment venue.
  7. Gambling is illegal and prohibited in every entertainment venue.
The major general said that tourists are required to have their passports on them or at least a copy including their stamp at all times. Pattaya Police will check documents of tourists in these venues while doing nightly inspections. He said that recent incidents have prompted the strong response.

“There are many incidents and chaos that have happened in Pattaya recently which have caused public nuisances. The Region 2 Police … have stepped in to enforce the rules in Pattaya. We are enforcing all these rules in Pattaya. From now on, at 1:00 A.M. every single day, dozens of police and relevant officers are patrolling to enforce these seven rules and encourage venues to close on time every day. I am personally patrolling myself every Friday and Saturday to ensure the legal closing times are obeyed.”

The Thai Cabinet is set to discuss a proposal on November 29 to extend entertainment venues operating hours until 4am. The idea has garnered a lot of online support – as well as opposition. Another proposal is asking for the entertainment zones of Pattaya to be extended out into popular tourist areas with many venues like Jomtien, East Pattaya, and Nakula.

But Nantawut declared that the Region 2 Police would strictly oppose both of those measures. They are requesting that, if the cabinet does approve the proposal, they remove Pattaya from the list of areas and leave the late-night partying to destinations like Phuket, and Koh Samui.

The police representative was even a stick-in-the-mud about the World Cup starting tomorrow. He specifically said that they would not make any exceptions for the global sporting event, even though many will take place after 2am. The high-ranking police officer also offered a harsh warning for rule breakers.

“If any venue operator is found breaking these rules, they will face legal action and will be suggested for permanent closure. If they cannot follow these seven rules, zoning rules, or opening hours, Region 2 Police will oppose any proposal to extend hours or adjust entertainment zones in Pattaya currently at review in the Thai Cabinet.”

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Pattaya29 seconds ago

World Cup is no exception for crackdown in Pattaya venues
Thailand23 mins ago

What is life like in rural Thailand? ft. @Ryan & Mo – Life In Bamboo 🇹🇭 ​
Road deaths56 mins ago

Crane driver electrocuted in freak N. Thailand accident
Sponsored1 day ago

Go global with Upbit Thailand: Worldwide digital asset market in your hands
Thailand1 hour ago

Thailand and Vietnam launch international QR payments
Technology3 hours ago

Thailand plans nuclear reactors with US help
Protests3 hours ago

Thailand must drop charges against child protesters – Amnesty
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand4 hours ago

SMART Visa and How to Start a Business in Thailand | True Digital Park
Thailand4 hours ago

Wakeboarding champion at age 13 ft.Daniel Grant | Thaiger Podcast Ep.13
Transport4 hours ago

Thai AirAsia plans Chiang Mai – Singapore route
Politics5 hours ago

Chinese crime boss flees Thailand on private jet
Thailand21 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Heavy rain forecast for Bangkok and surrounding provinces
World Cup22 hours ago

Lion in northeast Thailand makes first World Cup 2022 predictions
Phang Nga22 hours ago

Turtle lays over 100 eggs in Phang Nga, marking the start of nesting season
Thailand22 hours ago

Man attacks and allegedly raped his estranged wife while she slept
World Cup23 hours ago

World Cup 2022 Fixtures
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending