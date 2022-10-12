Connect with us

Pattaya

Pattaya police find gun and drugs at nightclub, 33 arrested

Police raid, photo by The Pattaya News.

Pattaya Police found a gun and illegal drugs in a nightclub they raided in the early hours of this morning. Police said they seized three illegal objects including two small bags of undisclosed illegal substances, electronic cigarettes, and a pistol with six bullets. The nightclub is called “DIRTY” and it is located on Soi Ko Phai in Nong Prue. 

The bags of substances were found in a rubbish bin, and the pistol was hidden in a club-goer’s vehicle, police said. 

Initially, 33 club-goers were caught on drugs and detained. This included 24 men, and nine women, The Pattaya News reported. Police chief Kunlachart said he would continue impromptu anti-drug operations like this one in the future.

Pattaya Police are on the lookout for crime in a few spots. Since last week, police have also been cracking down on law-breaking at Pattaya Beach. They were out on patrol that week and added prostitution to the list of illegal activities that they were on the lookout to prevent. The police plan to operate regular patrols and be much more strict on things like drinking on the beach and carrying weapons than they have been in the past.

A sweep was conducted by police officers, immigration officers, and volunteers along Pattaya Beach. They fanned out along the beach, looking for drinking or drug use, as well as any suspicious activity that might suggest the presence of weapons.

kalyan
2022-10-12 18:51
Good going on, let thailand keep the momemtum , announce the world that thailand made a 180 Deg U turn on drugs and Guns. Let us make this place a peaceful living country.  

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Trending