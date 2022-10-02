Connect with us

Pattaya

Police to curb Pattaya Beach drinking after student gun fight

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Police crack down on drinking on the beach after shots fired amongst students. (via Pattaya News)

After a group of rival students fired guns on the beach in front of the Pattaya Police Station, police vowed to crack down on illicit activities including drinking. Police are stepping up their nightly patrols, searching for illegal drugs, alcohol, weapons and firearms.

The shooting incident happened on September 28. A group of about 20 teenagers – some still wearing school uniforms – were approached by rivals at 1am on Pattaya Beach. They fired guns into the air to scare the students loitering on the beach near Soi 9. Severely frightened tourists in the area raced to the police station for help.

A 16 year old student was questioned when police arrived to break it up. He said he went to a local Bang Lamug school. He explained that the students who fired the guns into the air had previous beef with the students on the beach.

Police also interviewed tourist witnesses of the altercation who said they saw three to four suspects on motorbikes. They raced away after the shooting, and police later recovered two bullet shells that they believe may have been blanks. Officers are still examining CCTV footage and searching for the shooters.

In response, the Pattaya police started night patrols and were out yesterday after midnight searching for contraband. Police have traditionally been lax about enforcing Thailand’s alcohol laws that forbid drinking on the beach. What the outbreak of violent incidents like gunfire a few nights ago, police intend to begin tightening up and stopping illegal public drinking.

Police believe occurrences such as this, and another recent incident where some noise pollution prompted a man to stab another with a knife, might be initiated or exacerbated by alcohol consumption. After the gunfire amongst students, police say they will particularly focus on underage drinking. The beach is a popular locale for drinking because students are not usually confronted by parents or authority figures there.

In their patrol though, police confronted tourists as well as Thai nationals who were drinking on the beach. They informed and reminded people that the Alcohol Control Act forbids drinking or selling booze on the beach. It is also illegal to be publicly drunk on the beach.

Police also took the time to remind beachgoers that, although it was decriminalised in June, smoking cannabis in public is still technically illegal and can be prosecuted as a public nuisance.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News 1 & 2

  • Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE!

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Tourism8 seconds ago

Xi’s Bangkok APEC trip to open tourist floodgates
Pattaya55 mins ago

Police to curb Pattaya Beach drinking after student gun fight
Phuket2 hours ago

9th and 10th monkeypox infections found in Phuket
Sponsored2 days ago

10 Best Seed Banks that Ship Cannabis Seeds Discreetly to You (Free US Shipping)
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Face masks still required on public transport, in cinemas
Cannabis News3 hours ago

Pattaya man attacked at gunpoint for selling cannabis
Crime4 hours ago

Police seize 60 suspects in online ‘ghost guns’ sting
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand4 hours ago

Bangkok Secret Nightlife – Bangkok Red Light District Secret Museum
Coronation5 hours ago

King Charles III debuts on UK coins
Politics19 hours ago

Vladimir Putin officially annexed four parts of Ukraine
Transport22 hours ago

Phuket Airport officials pulled tourist from van, insisted they use airport taxi
Thailand23 hours ago

Thailand’s strange laws – 10 strange laws in Thailand
Politics23 hours ago

The long goodbye – Which way now for PM Prayut?
Pattaya24 hours ago

Pattaya Police Chief cleared of vice slurs, back on duty
Tourism1 day ago

Reopening Thailand has a busy activity schedule
Tourism1 day ago

Today is the day! Full post-pandemic Thailand reopening
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending