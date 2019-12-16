Woman injured in hit-and-run demands driver turn himself in | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Suthasinee Chartprachum – The Pattaya News

A woman injured in a motorbike accident is demanding that the hit and run driver must take responsibility and turn himself in to police.

26 year old Suthasinee Chartprachum told local media that she and her husband were on a motorbike when they were hit by a pickup truck last Thursday evening near the Thep Prasit National Housing Estate in Pattaya.

The pair were seriously wounded in the incident and are now unable to work to earn their living, she told The Pattaya News.

CCTV footage shows that the motorbike was stationary, waiting to cross the road, when it was struck by the pickup truck traveling at high speed. The incident is being followed up by Pattaya City Police, who are investigating.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News