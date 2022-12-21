Pattaya
Woman and Thai-Turkish daughter dumped on roadside in Pattaya
A Thai husband dumped his wife and her six year old Thai-Turkish daughter on the roadside in Pattaya in Chon Buri province, eastern Thailand, on Saturday. Left alone with no money or belongings, the pair waited on the roadside for three days for him to come back, but he never returned.
Last night, a 28 year old woman named Sasiporn Kaew-u rang Pattaya Police out of concern after she saw a Thai woman and young child sleeping on Soi Sukhumvit-Pattaya 42 road “for days.” Sasiporn said she was worried because there is a lot of traffic and the weather is cold at night lately.
Police went to the scene at 9.30pm yesterday. The woman told informed police that she argued with her husband several days ago which resulted in a physical fight.
She said that she has two children. One with her Turkish ex-husband who passed away, and one young baby with her new husband who is Thai.
After the argument, her husband took the little baby and dumped her and her Thai-Turkish daughter on the side of the road. She said she had no money, food, belongings, or relatives in Pattaya who could help her.
The only thing she could do is wait for him to come back, but three days went by and he never returned.
The woman refused to tell the police any details about her husband. She said she didn’t want him to be prosecuted.
She insisted on waiting on the roadside, but after a while agreed to allow police to find somewhere for her and her daughter to stay temporarily.
The woman and her daughter stayed at Pattaya City Hall last night and will stay in a homeless shelter for now.
Police said they will help her to find a job in the province and get back on her feet.
