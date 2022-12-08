Pattaya
Pattaya officials continue to struggle with homeless problem
Pattaya officials are continuing to struggle with the city’s homelessness issues. On Tuesday, Pattaya’s deputy mayor inspected a homeless encampment under Motorway Route 7, after nearby residents complained about the growing number of homeless people.
Deputy Mayor Wuttisak Rueimkitkan said he found three to four makeshift tents at the encampment. He said one family included a father and his two daughters who were four and 14 years old.
Wuttisak said he was concerned about the family being cramped into the tent, so he would try to contact the mother to come and pick up the daughters.
Other homeless people at the encampment would be transferred to the Chon Buri Homeless Protection Centre, Wuttisak said. Wuttisak added that the city could not do much about them because it might breach Thai human rights laws, The Pattaya News reported.
Last year, Pattaya’s homeless population was reported to be on the rise after a year without foreign tourists. Even though Pattaya was named one of the top 20 most visited cities in the world back in 2019 with 10 million foreign tourists, Covid-19 restrictions forced many businesses to close. Even some women who worked in bars in the city’s red light district were setting up tents in the empty bars to sleep at night.
Wuttisak says that the city has tried to teach homeless people professional skills so they can earn a living, but they always chose to go back to living on the street.
This year, Pattaya officials have tried new ways to improve the city’s issues with homelessness. In July, Wittisak launched a campaign to help integrate homeless people back into society.
Officials set up a stand in front of the Mike Shopping Mall in the South Pattaya beach area. At the stand, the officials helped homeless people with issues over documentation, as a first step to integrating them back into society. They helped people reconnect with state agencies to receive basic needs. This included proper IDs, shelters, jobs, and Covid protection.
Still, it looks like Pattaya still has a long way to go before it truly solves its issues with homelessness.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Jailed politician erects billboard to wish voters Happy New Year
Beastly reptile crocs the world of small village in southern Thailand
Pattaya officials continue to struggle with homeless problem
Top 5 Backlink Agencies in Bangkok for Your Business
Thaiger Unfiltered Ask Us Anything
Fifteen drug smugglers shot dead after gunfight with Thai soldiers in Chiang Mai
Bird watching event coming up at Thai forest park
Public executions return to Afghanistan
TABBA requests 4am closing time during festive season
Ayasan Service application provides one-stop home-cleaning services at the tip of your fingers
Czech man behind trans Thai refugee attack avoids Paris trial
Police arrest wanted Swedish criminal hiding in southern Thailand
A sexy Thai model exposed as an identity thief and transwomen
Train smashes car off the tracks in southern Thailand, killing 3
Best boarding schools in Thailand
Patani Colonial Territory designer summoned for game of truth or dare
New details unfolding over alleged assault by Pattaya loan sharks
‘Big Joke’ goes back to school to hunt visa crooks
Air Canada’s Vancouver-Bangkok flight touches down Thailand
Motorbike taxi driver wins 12 million baht lottery jackpot in Thailand
Over 100 tonnes of garbage estimated near Phuket Fishing Port
Thailand’s top cheesemaker toasts his own success
Thai VietJet cancels Phuket – Bangkok flight last minute over 1 extra passenger
Sex outside of marriage to carry one year jail sentence in Indonesia
Shopee stops all bank payments after hackers steal from customer in Thailand
NZ suitcase murders go to court
Safety systems at Central World found fully functional after fire
Province in Vietnam boosting tourism with its rich culture
Indian pervs arrested after harassing tourist in Mumbai
CAAT warns Thai VietJet for cancelling three Phuket – Bangkok flights in one day
Frenchman arrested for scamming Thai woman out of 2 million baht in Bangkok
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Guides2 days ago
Challenges of starting a business in Thailand as a foreigner
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Safety systems at Central World found fully functional after fire
-
Hot News3 days ago
Sex outside of marriage to carry one year jail sentence in Indonesia
-
Crime2 days ago
Shopee stops all bank payments after hackers steal from customer in Thailand
-
Thailand2 days ago
CAAT warns Thai VietJet for cancelling three Phuket – Bangkok flights in one day
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Frenchman arrested for scamming Thai woman out of 2 million baht in Bangkok
-
Politics3 days ago
Whole new world of censorship pain on its way to Thailand
-
Bangkok1 day ago
Man stabs passersby in Bangkok, 1 killed 1 injured