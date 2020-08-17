Well-known Chinese restaurant in Chon Buri catches fire | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Pattaya

Well-known Chinese restaurant in Chon Buri catches fire

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

1 hour ago

 on 

Well-known Chinese restaurant in Chon Buri catches fire
PHOTO: Fire & Rescue Thailand
A popular Chinese restaurant in Chon Buri caught fire over the weekend. The flames damaged the Tai Hi Restaurant’s roof, refrigerator and freezer. Most of the fresh food in storage was destroyed.

The restaurant, in the Bang Pla Soi district, caught fire at around 2am on Saturday morning. Tai Hi staff called the owner who rushed to the scene. When he arrived, the restaurant was already in flames with the fire department on the scene with 3 fire engines working to put out the fire.

Pattaya News reports the restaurant was destroyed. On the Fire & Rescue Thailand Facebook page, photos show what appears to be the collapsed ceiling on top debris and ashes. No one was injured. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Chinese restaurant is well-liked in Chon Buri. On Google, it has a 4.3 rating with more than 300 reviews.

ไฟไหม้ห้องครัวภัตตาคารดังเมืองชลบุรีเมื่อเวลา 01.50 น.ของวันที่ 15 สิงหาคม 2563 เกิดเหตุเพลิงไหม้ภายในภัตตาคารไต้ฮี้…

Posted by Fire & Rescue Thailand on Friday, August 14, 2020

SOURCE: Pattaya News

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Pattaya spending millions on "facelift"
Chon Buri man dies after 25 metre fall
Chon Buri suspect who stole officer's gun arrested after 4 day manhunt
Trending