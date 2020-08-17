Well-known Chinese restaurant in Chon Buri catches fire | The Thaiger

Pattaya
Well-known Chinese restaurant in Chon Buri catches fire
A popular Chinese restaurant in Chon Buri caught fire over the weekend. The flames damaged the Tai Hi Restaurant’s roof, refrigerator and freezer. Most of the fresh food in storage was destroyed.
The restaurant, in the Bang Pla Soi district, caught fire at around 2am on Saturday morning. Tai Hi staff called the owner who rushed to the scene. When he arrived, the restaurant was already in flames with the fire department on the scene with 3 fire engines working to put out the fire.
Pattaya News reports the restaurant was destroyed. On the Fire & Rescue Thailand Facebook page, photos show what appears to be the collapsed ceiling on top debris and ashes. No one was injured. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The Chinese restaurant is well-liked in Chon Buri. On Google, it has a 4.3 rating with more than 300 reviews.
ไฟไหม้ห้องครัวภัตตาคารดังเมืองชลบุรีเมื่อเวลา 01.50 น.ของวันที่ 15 สิงหาคม 2563 เกิดเหตุเพลิงไหม้ภายในภัตตาคารไต้ฮี้…
Posted by Fire & Rescue Thailand on Friday, August 14, 2020
SOURCE: Pattaya News
