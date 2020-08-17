Chon Buri pawn shop loses millions in fake gold scam | The Thaiger

Crime
Chon Buri pawn shop loses millions in fake gold scam
All that glitters is not necessarily gold. Owners of a Chon Buri gold shop learned the hard way, explaining to police that they’ve been tricked by a group of scammers pawning fake gold. Krit and Anadda Tianmai, owners of the Thong Tian Nid Gold Shop, say they lost more than 9 million baht.
People, many who claimed they were construction workers needing the cash to pay workers on site, pawned chains that were about the same size and weight. When gold is pawned rather than sold, it is not cut into to determine if it is real. But due to the suspicious activity, Anadda decided to cut into a chain and discovered the chains are actually silver coated in gold with real gold clasps.
The fake gold was pawned for high prices from 24,000 baht up to 120,000 baht. Over the course of 5 weeks, around 12 people came in to pawn the phony gold.
Authorities are now in contact with many of the local gold traders to warn them of the situation and see if they can get some further leads that could lead to an arrest.
The gold shop owners have filed a report and turned security footage into police.
SOURCE: Thai ResidentsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Central Thailand
3 motorbike riders die in road traffic accident in central Thailand
3 young motorbike riders have died in a road traffic accident in central Thailand. The accident took place in Suphanburi province and the deceased men have been named as 20 year old Ronnachai Wongsudin, 22 year old Warakorn Intharajorn, and 29 year old Apirak Phoreun. The first two victims died at the scene, while Apirak was rushed to Sriprajan Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. Nation Thailand reports that the riders were part of the “Two-Wheel Lady” biker group and returning from a merit-making ceremony at a temple in neighbouring Sing Buri province. One witness says the riders […]
Crime
Army captain charged in knife attack on 83 year old neighbour
An army captain in the south central province of Chachoengsao has been charged in connection with a knife attack on her 83 year old neighbour in Bang Pakong district yesterday morning. The victim suffered numerous serious wounds. Police rushed to the scene after being alerted at around 7am.The accused attacker, a 45 year old Pansamon Yuenyong, was waiting in the yard of her house next to the victim’s house when they arrived. Officers report that they saw the attacker talking loudly over the gate to the victim’s relatives. They tried to persuade her to leave her property. After about 30 […]
Central Thailand
Radio tower snaps in Samut Prakan, pierces roof, hatchback – VIDEO
The driver of a pickup with a large cabin on the back told reporters that he had trouble finding a parking space when visiting the revenue department in Bang Sao Thong, in the central Samut Prakan province yesterday afternoon. So he decided to look behind the building and didn’t notice some low wires supporting a radio tower. His vehicle snagged the wires and snapped the 18 metre tall mast in two. The top half came crashing through the roof of a car park structure and straight through a Mazda 2 hatchback. Fuel from the car’s tank spewed out, but fortunately […]
Malaysian man in Bangkok tests positive for coronavirus
Phuket drivers, tour operators ask Toyota for loan grace period
Well-known Chinese restaurant in Chon Buri catches fire
Chon Buri pawn shop loses millions in fake gold scam
Motorcyclist dies on his way to Bangla Bike Night
Thousands of job applicants line up Bangkok hotel before sunrise
Experts warn Thailand not immune to second wave of Covid-19
Thai Air Asia posts huge Q2 loss as their fleet struggles back into the skies
Thailand tops the list of countries safest to visit during Covid-19
PM urges police to exercise restraint in dealing with protesters
5,000 gather in massive Bangkok pro-democracy rally
Former human rights commissioner accuses government loyalists of distorting protesters’ demands
Phuket officials outline plans for economic recovery
Bad news for Boss as Thai prosecutors put him back on the ‘wanted’ list
Indonesia participates in Phase 3 clinical trials for Chinese C-19 vaccine
No tourists until 2021 – Thailand shuns travel bubbles and general travel
Thai minister encourages hotels to stop price-gouging expats
Flights into Thailand – “It’s an indefinite ban”
Pattaya’s Walking Street. Will it return to high rents and high heels?
British embassy in Thailand issues advice over student demonstrations
Philippine Embassy fires back at xenophobic Thai Rath headline
Allegedly drunk woman tries to run down Bangkok pedestrians
Air Asia and VietJet add some extra domestic routes
1 drowned, another missing in storm off Nakhon Si Thammarat
Phuket proposes to welcome tourists by November
Unexploded mortar shell found at construction site in eastern Thailand
Richard Barrow is dusting off his luggage in case he can’t renew visa
Leave the monarchy alone – Thai Minister warns protesters
Pattaya nightlife venues call for closing time to be extended to pre-Covid hours
A Covid-19 vaccine “within 6 months”
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thai minister encourages hotels to stop price-gouging expats
- Business2 days ago
Phuket proposes to welcome tourists by November
- Expats3 days ago
Richard Barrow is dusting off his luggage in case he can’t renew visa
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand is on top of the tourism shopping list for Asian travellers, when the borders open
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Top virologist says Covid-19 likely to mutate, making current tests useless
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
I flew out of Thailand to get a new visa – one person’s experience with the “new normal”
- Business3 days ago
UPDATE: SET suspends trading of Thai Airways shares
- Koh Samui1 day ago
Struggling Samui seeks government help