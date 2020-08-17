Phuket drivers, tour operators ask Toyota for loan grace period | The Thaiger

Economy
Phuket drivers, tour operators ask Toyota for loan grace period
With the drastic decline in tourism, dozens of van and taxi drivers, as well as tour operators in Phuket say they can’t make payments for their vehicle loans. With around 20,000 baht+ owed per month and little to no income, drivers and tour operators are facing having their vehicles repossessed.
This morning, around 50 drivers and operators gathered together in Saphan Hin, east of Phuket Town, calling on Toyota Thailand to give them a “grace” period on their loan repayments for vehicles used in Phuket’s tourism industry… well, what’s left of it at the moment.
They also presented a petition with 709 signatures asking Toyota Thailand’s finance division to give them at least a 3 month repayment amnesty on their loan repayments, with no increase in the interest. Narong Chutong, a leader in the group, said group members will speak with Toyota executives today.
“We are all suffering because of the impact of COVID-19. There are no tourists, no work and therefore no income, making it impossible to make loan repayments for our vehicles.”
SOURCE: Phuket News
Labour minister says unemployment less than half of predictions
Thailand’s labour minister told a Friday press briefing that the number of unemployed people in Thailand is around 2 to 3 million, less than half the 7 to 8 million previously predicted. He said that since The National Economic and Social Development Council did the calculation, “it cannot be wrong… as the latter is Thailand’s economic planner”. Given the gravities of the collapse of the Thai tourism industry, alone, the minister’s numbers appear suspiciously low. Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin said the Covid-19 pandemic created fear amongst the Thai workforce and businesses, adding that job hunting during the pandemic will be […]
Pattaya spending millions on “facelift”
The world famous resort town of Pattaya is spending 160 million baht to improve the city’s beaches in a bid to attract domestic tourists. Pattaya’s mayor says the landscape redevelopment, on a 4 kilometre stretch of Pattaya Beach, will begin in October and is expected to be finished by the end of the year. “The City of Pattaya needs to change its tourism strategy to draw local tourists to the city.” In addition to landscape beautification, such as replacing pavements and sidewalks, the project will involve building parking spaces for tourist coaches and for local visitors, and will incorporate underground […]
Phuket proposes to welcome tourists by November
PHOTO: Willy Thuan Phuket business owners are pressing forward with a proposal to turn around province’s tourism industry by allowing long-stay tourists to resume visits to the southern resort island as early as November. Under the “4T” model put forward at a meeting of the provincial disease control committee, long-stay visitors have been identified as having the best potential to be welcomed. 4T, which stands for Target, Testing, Tracing and Treatment, is designed to balance public health with economic recovery, according to the province’s business community. according to president of the Phuket Tourist Association: “We should start with a small […]
