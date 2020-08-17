Phuket drivers, tour operators ask Toyota for loan grace period | The Thaiger

With the drastic decline in tourism, dozens of van and taxi drivers, as well as tour operators in Phuket say they can’t make payments for their vehicle loans. With around 20,000 baht+ owed per month and little to no income, drivers and tour operators are facing having their vehicles repossessed.

This morning, around 50 drivers and operators gathered together in Saphan Hin, east of Phuket Town, calling on Toyota Thailand to give them a “grace” period on their loan repayments for vehicles used in Phuket’s tourism industry… well, what’s left of it at the moment.

They also presented a petition with 709 signatures asking Toyota Thailand’s finance division to give them at least a 3 month repayment amnesty on their loan repayments, with no increase in the interest. Narong Chutong, a leader in the group, said group members will speak with Toyota executives today.

“We are all suffering because of the impact of COVID-19. There are no tourists, no work and therefore no income, making it impossible to make loan repayments for our vehicles.”

SOURCE: Phuket News