Phuket drivers, tour operators ask Toyota for loan grace period | The Thaiger

Economy

Phuket drivers, tour operators ask Toyota for loan grace period

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

57 mins ago

 on 

PHOTO: MGR Online
With the drastic decline in tourism, dozens of van and taxi drivers, as well as tour operators in Phuket say they can’t make payments for their vehicle loans. With around 20,000 baht+ owed per month and little to no income, drivers and tour operators are facing having their vehicles repossessed.

This morning, around 50 drivers and operators gathered together in Saphan Hin, east of Phuket Town, calling on Toyota Thailand to give them a “grace” period on their loan repayments for vehicles used in Phuket’s tourism industry… well, what’s left of it at the moment.

They also presented a petition with 709 signatures asking Toyota Thailand’s finance division to give them at least a 3 month repayment amnesty on their loan repayments, with no increase in the interest. Narong Chutong, a leader in the group, said group members will speak with Toyota executives today.

“We are all suffering because of the impact of COVID-19. There are no tourists, no work and therefore no income, making it impossible to make loan repayments for our vehicles.”

SOURCE: Phuket News

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

