Crime
VIDEO: Indian tourist reports theft by Pattaya sex worker, gets informed he broke law too
The conflict between Indian tourists and transgender thieves in Pattaya rages on…
An Indian tourist’s night has gone completely wrong after the sex worker he hired turned out to be transgender. The unnamed tourist said he hired a stranger whom he originally thought was a woman to go to his hotel room on Soi 8 in Bang Lamung.
But the tourist said that once they got back to his room, he noticed that the sex worker was transgender. The tourist then asked for his 1,500 baht back, but the sex worker reportedly refused. The tourist added that the sex worker became aggressive.
The tourist said that on top of the gender confusion, he also realised later that the sex worker had snatched his wristwatch, which he said was expensive.
The tourist reported the sex worker at Pattaya Police Station. But at the police station, the tables were turned when police informed him that he had broken the law too.
The police told the tourist that he had violated Thai prostitution laws, and they would have to charge him, along with the sex worker.
The tourist then reportedly broke down in tears, and begged the police to help him. He said he had no idea what Thailand’s laws were, and he just wanted to have “a good time.”
Police were inspecting the hotel to try to find the suspect, adding they would be able to solve the case soon because the suspect forgot their ID card in the hotel room.
There are no reports of forthcoming legal charges so far. The Pattaya News reported that the tourist is now very happy, and that “police got a kick out of the entire story.”
Pattaya has become a hub for thefts against tourists this year, especially Indian tourists. The Pattaya News reports that there have been 16 pickpocketing cases this year. Many of the thieves have been transgender.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
VIDEO: Indian tourist reports theft by Pattaya sex worker, gets informed he broke law too
Illegal German couple arrested again for stealing car in Phuket
North Korea warns US of a “fiercer” military response, launches another missile
Go global with Upbit Thailand: Worldwide digital asset market in your hands
Air Canada to launch direct flights to Thailand next month
European tourists sell jewellery on streets of Thailand to fund their ‘world tour’
20,000+ CCTV cameras in Bangkok are here to stay
Thai cuckold left penniless after wife runs off with lover and 6 million baht lottery prize
Bakery in Hua Hin reveals tasty Christmas day buffet menu
Joyland cleared for cinema screenings in Pakistan
Cambodia’s jasmine rice variety crowned best in world
Judge rules MH17 plane crash over Ukraine result of deliberate Russian missile
Man says his leg was amputated without permission in Thailand
Thailand takes delivery of Textron T-6C turboprop trainers
A night of World Cup nostalgia and An Evening With Paul ‘Gazza’ Gascoigne
What 50,000 USD buys you for a condo in Bangkok, Hua Hin, Pattaya, Chiang Mai and Phuket
Check Thai lottery result 16 November 2022
Malaysian tourists host luxury motor show in Thailand’s Betong town
Thailand’s public health officials find sex drug in herbal medicine
Young travellers spend locally, raise tourism awareness
Thailand welcomes 50,000 foreign tourists in one day
The top 5 gifts to buy in Thailand
Patong Hill road closed to cars just 2 days after reopening
Phuket prison cookery contest stirs the taste buds
Police arrest man for sexually assaulting two street dogs in Pattaya, Thailand
FIFA says no to Thailand’s TV World Cup discount request
TAT promotes Thailand on London bus
Useful Thai phrases every visitor in Thailand should know
Airlines ask passengers to arrive early for flights during APEC Summit in Bangkok
More civil servants fall victim to Thailand’s drug ‘war’
Police plan new approach to drug problems in South Pattaya
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Lifestyle2 days ago
Check Thai lottery result 16 November 2022
-
Malaysia4 days ago
Malaysian tourists host luxury motor show in Thailand’s Betong town
-
Crime4 days ago
Police arrest man for sexually assaulting two street dogs in Pattaya, Thailand
-
Drugs4 days ago
Police plan new approach to drug problems in South Pattaya
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Rude passport office director blames customers for system failure making them miss flights
-
Thailand3 days ago
Rare Asian golden cat spotted in northeast Thailand
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Monday, Tuesday, Wankday, and a Paul ‘Gazza’ Gascoigne day!
-
Thailand4 days ago
Thai FDA warns against drinking erectile dysfunction coffee