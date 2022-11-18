Phuket expects 1 billion baht revenue boost from yacht tourism

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) hosted the Thailand Charter Week 2022 at Phuket Yacht Haven Marina on Wednesday in a bid to boost nautical tourism.

The TAT believes accommodating the sailing community in Phuket will generate 1 billion baht in revenue.

The Deputy Governor of the Domestic Marketing Department of TAT, Thapanee Kiatpaiboon, revealed that the Thailand Charter Week was the result of a cooperation between the TAT and the Thai Yachting Business Association.

The event featured first-class yachts from the world’s leading sailboat businesses, yacht equipment from famous brands together with products and services from hotel businesses, catering businesses, and other yachting-related industries.

Thapanee said…

“The event was hosted to present a yachting service, yacht maintenance, and the sale of yacht parts and equipment in Thailand to boating enthusiasts and tourists who enjoy a luxury lifestyle from across the world.”

Thapanee believes there is great potential for the yachting industry in Phuket and says the holiday island could become an international hub in the future because of the area’s beautiful nature, scenery and facilities.

Phuket predicts it will receive about 100 yachts, and 300 to 500 travellers, between October 2022 to April 2023. The TAT reckons each traveller is expected to stay in Thailand between 20 to 35 days and spend about 37,000 baht each.

The TAT estimates Phuket yacht industry could boost the island’s tourist coffers by about 600 million baht while another 500 million baht can be made from yacht maintenance services.

The government believe there is no reason why they can’t boost the nation’s coffers by 1 billion baht from the industry each year.