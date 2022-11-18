Thailand
Illegal German couple arrested again for stealing car in Phuket
A German couple previously charged for overstaying their visa in Pattaya has been arrested again, this time in Phuket for allegedly stealing a car from a car rental shop.
The German couple, 34 year old Julia Poppelbaum and 47 year old Thomas Veit, were arrested for the theft on Monday, November 16, in the Wichit sub-district of Phuket.
On November 7, the pair were charged with several offences in Pattaya. Veit lost control when officers tried to arrest him for being a nuisance neighbour. He screamed abuse at the police, set fire to a cooking gas canister, yanked aggressively at high-voltage overhead cables, held a knife to his throat and even set his dogs, two Rottweilers and an English Mastiff, on the arresting officers in a bizarre one-hour standoff.
The angry German also destroyed his furniture and hurled bottles at officers outside his house before he was finally arrested.
Police have had the couple under surveillance since, as they prepare to deport them from Pattaya.
According to MGR Online, the owner of a car rental shop, 22 year old Phetcharat Mankong, filed a complaint against the couple in February.
Phetcharat revealed that Poppelbaum rented a white Mitsubishi Pajero Sport SUV from her on February 5, for one month for 32,000 baht. The German woman paid 9,000 baht and promised to pay 18,000 baht later.
Phetcharat handed over the car keys and did not feel anything untoward until she received a phone call from the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) officer on February 12. The ONCB informed her that the car was likely to be involved with a drug trafficking gang as it had been recorded passing a Malaysia border checkpoint.
Phetcharat said she tried to contact Poppelbaum to get the car back but the woman would not answer her phone. Phetcharat filed a complaint to the police and the arrest warrants against the two were issued several months later on November 14.
Police reported that the couple stayed in Malaysia for a while, and travelled back to Thailand, before returning to Pattaya.
It was then that it came to the Phucket Police’s attention that the couple have previous form for illegal activities.
ORIGINAL STORY: German man in Pattaya freaks out as officers move in to arrest him for overstaying
A German couple in Pattaya was arrested yesterday for overstaying their visa. Arresting officers at the scene discovered that the man wasn’t going to go without a fight.
Officers from Bang Lamung Police Station were answering a routine nuisance neighbour call at Soi Panya Nimit in Nongprue, but when they arrived on the scene they discovered the couple had overstayed their welcome so tried to arrest them.
Officers moved in but the occupier, 47 year old German man Tomas Veit, resisted arrest and went berserk.
He screamed abuse at the police, set fire to a cooking gas canister, yanked aggressively at high-voltage overhead cables causing one to fall, held a knife to his throat and even set his dogs, two Rottweilers and an English Mastiff, on the arresting officers in a bizarre one-hour standoff.
Veit was out of control during the standoff. He also destroyed his furniture, climbed onto the roof, and sulked for a few moments before hurling bottles at officers outside his house.
Officers had to spray water onto the house to control the raging fire.
Veit continued to behave erratically while his dogs ran amok. In the end, officers had to use a dart gun to tranquillise the dogs to get inside the house. It was at this stage Veit held a knife to his throat.
Officers managed to call Veit’s 35 year old wife, who was not at home, and asked if she could calm her husband. She was successful and officers managed to force their way into the couple’s home and arrest the angry man who continued to be aggressive. He also refused to answer questions regarding his unruly behaviour.
Neighbours revealed the angry German often set his dogs on residents, adding they would puncture the wheels of vehicles in the area as well as scare passing children.
The German couple was initially charged with overstaying, which is a fine of 500-baht per day but not exceeding 20,000 baht.
Anyone who is arrested for overstaying could be banned from entering Thailand for five to 10 years depending on the overstaying period of each person. The couple’s overstaying period has not been reported.
Veit remains in custody and is facing multiple charges on top of his overstay. He will face those charges in a Thai court, and then he will be deported and blacklisted according to Bang Lamung Police Chief Colonel Nawin Sinturat.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Illegal German couple arrested again for stealing car in Phuket
North Korea warns US of “fiercer” military response, launches another missile
Air Canada to launch direct flights to Thailand next month
Go global with Upbit Thailand: Worldwide digital asset market in your hands
European tourists sell jewellery on streets of Thailand to fund their ‘world tour’
20,000+ CCTV cameras in Bangkok are here to stay
Thai cuckold left penniless after wife runs off with lover and 6 million baht lottery prize
Bakery in Hua Hin reveals tasty Christmas day buffet menu
Joyland cleared for cinema screenings in Pakistan
Cambodia’s jasmine rice variety crowned best in world
Judge rules MH17 plane crash over Ukraine result of deliberate Russian missile
Man says his leg was amputated without permission in Thailand
Thailand takes delivery of Textron T-6C turboprop trainers
A night of World Cup nostalgia and An Evening With Paul ‘Gazza’ Gascoigne
What 50,000 USD buys you for a condo in Bangkok, Hua Hin, Pattaya, Chiang Mai and Phuket
Residents in Chiang Rai are made to Breathe Toxic Hydrogen Cyanide | GMT
Check Thai lottery result 16 November 2022
Malaysian tourists host luxury motor show in Thailand’s Betong town
Wife’s ex-husband shoots new husband in the penis
Thailand’s public health officials find sex drug in herbal medicine
Young travellers spend locally, raise tourism awareness
The top 5 gifts to buy in Thailand
Patong Hill road closed to cars just 2 days after reopening
Phuket prison cookery contest stirs the taste buds
Thailand welcomes 50,000 foreign tourists in one day
FIFA says no to Thailand’s TV World Cup discount request
TAT promotes Thailand on London bus
Police arrest man for sexually assaulting two street dogs in Pattaya, Thailand
Airlines ask passengers to arrive early for flights during APEC Summit in Bangkok
Useful Thai phrases every visitor in Thailand should know
More civil servants fall victim to Thailand’s drug ‘war’
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Lifestyle2 days ago
Check Thai lottery result 16 November 2022
-
Malaysia4 days ago
Malaysian tourists host luxury motor show in Thailand’s Betong town
-
Crime4 days ago
Police arrest man for sexually assaulting two street dogs in Pattaya, Thailand
-
Thailand4 days ago
TAT promotes Thailand on London bus
-
Drugs4 days ago
Police plan new approach to drug problems in South Pattaya
-
Bangkok4 days ago
Airlines ask passengers to arrive early for flights during APEC Summit in Bangkok
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Rude passport office director blames customers for system failure making them miss flights
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Monday, Tuesday, Wankday, and a Paul ‘Gazza’ Gascoigne day!