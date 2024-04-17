Vendors’ dispute escalates to violence at Pattaya’s Bali Hai Pier

Picture courtesy of สยามชล นิวส์ Facebook

A violent altercation erupted among vendors at the Bali Hai Pier in Pattaya yesterday morning, April 17, leaving four people wounded, one in grave condition. The dispute, which escalated to include the use of a knife, took place in the parking area of the pier in South Pattaya around 9.30am.

Rescue personnel were swiftly on the scene following reports from alarmed locals. They discovered four victims bearing various injuries. These included 51 year old Wanchai Khanthavit, who had sustained a stab wound to his left rib, causing a rupture in his intestines. His son, 31 year old Watchai Khanthavit, had been stabbed in his left armpit. Fifty six year old Kecha Lumpha and 30 year old Marut Lumpha both had bruising from blows received during the brawl.

Immediate medical attention was provided, with all four victims being transported to Pattaya City Hospital. Wanchai Khanthavit’s condition has been reported as critical.

Eyewitness reports suggest that the conflict was instigated by a disagreement between two groups of vendors over the allocation of selling spaces to cater to tourists waiting to embark on their journey to Koh Larn from the pier. What started as a verbal dispute rapidly escalated into physical violence, with a knife being drawn by an unidentified vendor and used against another, reported The Pattaya News.

A bystander managed to capture the violent encounter in a video, which shows Watchai Khanthavit intervening in an attempt to assist his father, Wanchai, and consequently being stabbed. The Pattaya police have launched an investigation into the incident, with the perpetrator having been identified. They are currently scrutinising CCTV footage and are on the hunt for the suspect involved in the act of violence.

