Chemical explosion at Banglamung ice factory affects over 60 people

Picture courtesy of Pattaya Rescue Facebook

A chemical explosion disrupted the peaceful night in Nongprue, near Pattaya, at the Banglamung Ice Factory last night, April 17. The explosion, taking place around 11.36pm, unleashed a cloud of chemicals into the sky, prompting swift action from local authorities. By 4am today, the situation was under control, with no deaths or severe injuries reported.

The District Chief of Bang Lamung, Weekit Manarojkit, was promptly notified about the incident at the factory located at No. 54, Village No. 12, Nong Prue Subdistrict. The explosion caused a spread of chemicals over an area of more than one kilometre, triggering a significant emergency response.

Emergency personnel, including Nong Prue Municipality land disaster prevention officials and rescue workers from Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Pattaya, rushed to the scene. Their immediate task was to evacuate locals and secure a perimeter of 2 kilometres to ensure public safety.

The chemicals believed to be released in the explosion were suspected to be ammonia. This had a severe and immediate impact on the local population, with over 60 people affected. Injuries ranged from fainting to respiratory distress and irritation of the eyes and nose. The rescue teams provided initial medical treatment at the scene before the victims were transferred to nearby healthcare facilities for further care. Fortunately, there were no severe injuries or deaths.

Locals, who live near the ice factory, described the explosion as a deafening noise followed by the release of a harmful cloud of chemicals causing burning sensations when inhaled. Panic ensued, with many fleeing for safety, while others were immobilised by the fumes.

As the situation unfolded, District Chief Manarojkit, along with other administrative officials, arrived to supervise the rescue efforts. The exact number of injured individuals is still uncertain. Rescue operations are ongoing, with teams working relentlessly to reach affected individuals and provide necessary assistance, reported The Pattaya News.

Investigations into the cause of the explosion have commenced. The police are keen to prevent similar incidents in the future and ensure the safety of their citizens.