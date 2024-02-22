Fatal argument at Nakhon Ratchasima shop ends with gunshot

Picture courtesy of Dailynews

A 23 year old man’s visit to a motorcycle repair shop in Nakhon Ratchasima turned deadly when an argument over motorcycle noise escalated into a fatal shooting. The confrontation began with a slap and ended with the young man returning with three friends and firearms, resulting in the death of a 27 years old man at the scene.

At the single commercial building in the middle of a village in Nong Bunnak district, police found Komen Ternsraket’s body lying in a pool of blood, with a gunshot wound to the face. According to witnesses, Komen was drinking with friends, including the shop owner, when the gunman arrived to inflate his motorcycle tyres. An argument broke out between Komen and the young man, who then left the scene only to return shortly after with his friends as backup and three handguns, reported KhaoSod.

The assailants, all between the ages of 17 and 23 years old, fled after the shooting but were later apprehended by police. Among them was 23 year old Yanrit Meesap who confessed to the shooting and killing, stating he acted out of anger after Komen had attacked him first. He admitted to retrieving a gun from his home and mobilising his friends to carry out the revenge shooting.

Follow us on :













Prasert Pornjimareung, the 42 year old owner of the repair shop, recounted an incident a few days prior when Komen and Yanrit had a heated exchange. Yanrit had been hunting field rats when Komen disrupted him with loud noises, leading to a confrontation where Yanrit brandished a slingshot in a threatening manner.

Although the incident had not escalated further at the time, tensions flared up again on the night of the shooting. After Komen slapped Yanrit on the head, the young man warned he would return with a gun—a threat that tragically became a reality.