Pattaya

Two men in custody after British man’s motorbike stolen in Pattaya – VIDEO

Maya Taylor

2 hours ago

PHOTO: The Pattaya News
Two men are in custody, after being accused of stealing a motorbike from Jomtien Beach in Pattaya. The bike’s owner, 53 year old British national, Davidson Fraser, had parked the bike between Soi Jomtien 6 and 7, in order to go exercising. He returned sometime later to find the bike gone, so he filed a report with the Pattaya Police.

Thanks to CCTV footage, it took officers just 3 hours to find and arrest the alleged thieves, who were already known to them. Chusak ‘Boy’ Sakunthong, aged 28, and Suwit ‘Wit’ Lakornsri, aged 23, were apprehended near a condo development on Jomtien Second Road, with the bike nearby. Both suspects have allegedly tested positive for drugs and are in police custody awaiting prosecution.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Crime

Officials raid 2 Phuket casinos, arresting 87 illegal gamblers

Jack Burton

1 second ago

July 1, 2020

PHOTO: Phuket Visa Run

Officials have raided 2 Phuket casinos resulting in 87 people being arrested for allegedly gambling after the island’s provincial police received complaints of gambling dens operating around the clock-a violation of the current Emergency Decree which bans crowds.

The first raid, at about 3:30 pm, was at a casino in tambon Talat Nua of Muang district. The premises provided parking spaces for motorcycles and up to 30 cars, and was fenced on all sides with metal sheets. Officials arrested 45 gamblers-30 men and 15 women. They also seized 62,420 baht that was placed as wagers and a gold necklace that was 15 grams in weight.

Around the same time, a second team raided another casino tambon Sisunthon of Thalang district in Phuket’s north. It was also fenced with metal sheets and featured an ample amount of parking space. 42 people- 22 men and 20 women- were rounded up with police seizing 64,260 baht in placed wagers.

All have been charged with illegal betting and violating the Emergency Decree which was recently extended through July.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Crime

6 Thais accused of procuring young girls for sex trade in Ratchaburi

Anukul

22 hours ago

June 30, 2020

PHOTO: Thairath.co.th
Today the superintendent of Human Trafficking Suppression Division 5, reported that they have arrested 40 year old Sasirat who has been accused of procuring young girls for the ‘flesh’ trade in Ratchaburi province for over 10 years. The woman was named in an arrest warrant issued by the Criminal Court on June 15 for allegedly procured girls aged below 15 to provide sex services to customers in Ratchaburi province, just south west of Bangkok.

During initial interrogation the suspect allegedly admitted to the charges. However, she did not implicate any other people.

The trafficking suppression police have so far conducted a crackdown on major sex procurers in the provinces of Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi on June 9-11, arresting 6 people.

Crime

Thai prosecutor says case against Red Bull heir expires in 7 years

Maya Taylor

1 day ago

June 30, 2020

PHOTO: Chiangrai Times

Vorayuth Yoovidhya, otherwise known as “Boss”, and heir to the Red Bull empire, has 7 years before the statute of limitations runs out on the case against him. He is accused of murdering a policeman in Bangkok in September 2012. Officer Wichian Klanprasert was riding his motorbike in the Thong Lo area of the capital when Boss hit him with his Ferrari and then proceeded to drag him and the bike more than 100 metres under the car, before speeding away.

In the immediate aftermath, police who arrived on the scene followed a trail of brake fluid, which led to a luxury property nearby, where the damaged car was parked. Boss was tested for alcohol at the property and found to be over the limit. He subsequently failed to appear for seven different court appointments and was somehow allowed to leave the country. Although he is understood to be on Interpol’s most-wanted list, he has managed to evade being captured to this day.

Senior prosecutor Prayut Petchrakhun says if Boss arrives back in Thailand, he will be arrested. However, the case against him will expire in September 2027, meaning he can no longer be prosecuted. A speeding charge against him expired in September 2013. The prosecution says it can only act on instructions from the Royal Thai Police which has yet to come to fruition-leaving Boss a free man for now.

SOURCE: Thai Visa | Daily News

