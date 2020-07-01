International charity exposes Thailand’s abuse of elephants for tourist trade | The Thaiger

Thailand
International charity exposes Thailand’s abuse of elephants for tourist trade
The international non-profit organisation, World Animal Protection, has released distressing video footage that blows the lid open on the cruelty involved in the use of Thai elephants for the tourist trade. The footage, secretly filmed at several unnamed camps over two years, shows how elephants are beaten into submission so they will perform tricks for tourists.
The training begins when baby elephants are forcibly taken from visibly distraught mothers, who never see them again. In one instance, the footage shows one female elephant, Gintaala, who has had each of her four calves taken from her one by one. Roatchana Sungthong, the World Animal Protection’s country manager, says such forced separation is cruel.
“Elephants, they are together. They walk in herds and they look after each other. So, doing things like that is very inhumane.”
The baby elephants are transported to camps where they are chained up in isolation and undergo physical and mental abuse on a daily basis. The charity says such practices are intended to break an elephant’s spirit to the point of total submission, where it will agree to spin hoops with its trunk, painting on canvas, or walking on its hind legs – all typical of the tricks performed for tourists at “elephant shows” around the country.
The practice of breaking the elephant’s spirit is known as the “crush” (phajaan, in Thai) and involves forcing them to walk with chained legs, hitting them with bull-hooks, and taking them onto busy highways to instill fear and submission. The charity has collected footage of 8 elephants being put through this training at various camps.
Speaking to Reuters, Thailand’s environment minister, Varawut Silpa-archa, says such practices will not be tolerated. He adds that if the footage is real, action will be taken, urging anyone with information to come forward. Meanwhile, the owner of one elephant camp north of Bangkok, dismisses the footage as “staged.”
“Those video clips are fake, and it was a setup. Who would do such things? To me, there is no reason to do that.”
World Animal Protection insists, however, that the footage is real and not a set-up.
SOURCE: Reuters
Phuket’s Sirinat National Park to open again from Wednesday
Sirinat National Park, along the west coast of the north end of Phuket, is set to re-open on Wednesday, according to the province’s deputy governor, Wongsakorn Numchukan. It follows the re-opening of other national parks around the country 2 weeks ago after a 2 month shutdown initiated to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus. And as with re-openings elsewhere, Deputy Phuket Governor Wongsakorn says there are some new rules visitors will need to be aware of.
“This Wednesday, July 1, the park will reopen after more than two months of being closed. It will adjust its policies to serve tourism in this new normal era and to prevent Covid-19 from spreading. To maintain social distancing, only 560 tourists will be allowed in at a time.”
A report in Nation Thailand today says visitors can book in advance, using the QueQ app, or purchase tickets on arrival. Wongsakorn says officials predict 70% of people will book online ahead of visiting. He adds that everyone will be required to wear face masks and will need to be health screened prior to entry. They will also be required to check in and out using the Thai Chana contact-tracing platform.
“All visitors must follow measures suggested by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, such as wearing face masks at all times, going through screening checkpoints with thermal scanners and washing their hands regularly. Most importantly, they must check in and check out using the Thai Chana application to get alerted if a new case is discovered.”
The park was renamed Sirinat National Park in 1992, having formerly been known as Nai Yang National Park, and is renowned for its beautiful beaches and mangrove forests, with coral reefs popular with snorkelers about 1,000 metres offshore.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Baby elephants abused to “break” them for tourism- VIDEO
The plight of Thailand’s many elephants has made plenty of headlines since the beginning of the Covid-19 outbreak in January, especially in the North, where the many elephant camps and “sanctuaries” were the a major draw for tourist revenue until the Emergency Decree and travel ban forced many to close. To avoid starvation, thousands made the long journey back to their home villages, where their arrival often caused more problems.
Now, footage of an abused baby elephant being jabbed by bullhooks – long metal rods with sharpened tips – to tame it before forcing it to join the tourist industry has been released by conservationists, in a bid to end the practice. The footage, taken on a hidden camera last year and published yesterday by UK-based animal rights group World Animal Protection, shows what they say is the forced separation of a 2 year old female elephant from her mother.
The distraught, disoriented calf can be seen confined to a small space known as the “crush box,” and held by chains and ropes for days as she struggles to escape. Calves are jabbed with bullhooks to get them to understand basic commands, sometimes drawing blood.
About 3,000 domesticated elephants worked in Thailand’s tourism sector, used for rides and performing tricks for travellers. Animal rights activists have long argued that elephants endure abuse in the tourism industry, starting with the so-called “crush” process to tame them when they’re young. Jan Schmidt-Burbach, a wildlife veterinarian with WAP, told AFP:
“We need to ensure that this is the last generation of elephants used for commercial tourism,”
WAP has not released details of the location of the camp to avoid repercussions for the people who took the video. But Thailand’s plans to relax some travel restrictions in the coming weeks, if the virus remains contained, have conservationists fearing the return of “the crush.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | AFP
Surat Thani “cockle wars” are over, says navy chief
The chief of the Royal Thai Navy says local figures wielding influence are being “neutralised” and the disruptive, sometimes violent dispute between cockle farmers and local small-boat fishermen is drawing to an end. Admiral Ruechai Ruddit says the conflict off the coast of Bandon Bay in the southern province of Surat Thani has eased, after cockle farmers began dismantling the roofed platforms they built to protect their illegal shellfish breeding grounds against raids by local fishermen. He says the various agencies involved are combining their efforts and enforcing relevant laws to tackle the problem.
“Progress is being made and the situation is improving. There will be no further disputes in the future.”
The navy chief says officials are to blame for allowing local big shots to “wield influence” over the sea, but this influence is now fading. The intervention of agencies which have teamed up as the “Sornchon task force” is creating a balance of power, and this will “naturally neutralise the influential figures.”
The admiral was commenting after inspecting the operations of the task force tackling the encroachment in Bandon Bay, in Surat Thani’s Mueang district.
Cockle farmers have been illegally occupying large areas of the sea, which is in the public domain.
The so-called “influential figures” reportedly laid claim to areas of the sea, then leased or “sold” them to people eager to invest in the profitable shellfish trade.
Investors occupied areas off Phunphin, Muang, Kanchanadit, Don Sak, Chaiya and Thachang districts, developing them as private farms breeding the profitable bivalve known as the blood clam. Coastal fishermen argue that the areas are public, and that they have the right to harvest the shellfish.
This has led to sometimes violent clashes.
Cockle farmers occupied an estimated 300,000 rai off the coast of the 6 districts, building roofed platforms in the sea, where they stood guard over their farms. There were a total of 1,010 platforms reported in the area.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
