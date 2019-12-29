Connect with us

Pattaya

Two Chinese men survive balloon crash in Sri Racha

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Two Chinese men survive balloon crash in Sri Racha | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Peao Yiang Tai Sri Racha

Two Chinese men have survived after their hot air balloon plummeted hundreds of feet to the ground Friday morning in Sri Racha, north of Pattaya. Rescue workers learned of the incident at 11am. They arrived at a fruit plantation to find the balloon on the ground. It appeared to have fallen into several trees, knocking down at least one.

Two Chinese men were on the ground nearby. Inexplicably, neither was injured but both were in a state of shock and had to be calmed down by emergency responders.

An employee of the balloon operator told police that four Chinese men boarded the balloon at Nong Kho, a small airfield about three kilometres from the scene. Two of the men were skydivers, and had jumped from the balloon before it fell.

Shortly after the two men jumped, a strong wind blew the balloon out of control causing it to fall. The survivors were very lucky according to airfield staff. The two men weren’t identified. They noted that at least one of the men had significant experience operating hot air balloons.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Pattaya. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Pattaya

Man arrested with live grenade at Pattaya checkpoint

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

9 hours ago

on

December 29, 2019

By

Man arrested with live grenade at Pattaya checkpoint | The Thaiger

PHOTO: The Pattaya News

A 26 year old Buriram man has been caught with a live grenade at a checkpoint in Pattaya. Police say the man, named only as “Seksan,” was acting suspiciously as he went through the checkpoint on Soi Ko Phai in central Pattaya. Officers pulled him aside for further investigation.

They searched his black backpack and found an MK 2 grenade. The local bomb squad was called to the scene to handle the device. The MK 2 is a fragmentation grenade, and was the standard issue grenade for US forces during World War II and later conflicts, up to the Vietnam War

Seksan claimed he didn’t know the grenade was in the bag and that a friend must have put it there. Police didn’t t believe his story arrested him. He was taken to Pattaya police station for further interrogation and will face serious charges.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Man arrested with live grenade at Pattaya checkpoint | News by The Thaiger

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Pattaya

Pattaya windsurfer discovers floating body

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

4 days ago

on

December 26, 2019

By

Pattaya windsurfer discovers floating body | The Thaiger

PHOTOS: The Pattaya News

A windsurfer has come across the body of an identified person that was floating around Pattaya’s Jomtien beach.

Police heard about the mystery person floating off the beach at 4pm yesterday. They arrived at the beach and found the body of a man, whose age they estimated at somewhere between 30 – 40 years. His nationality remains unknown at this stage and he was wearing only yellow swimming clothes.

It’s believed the man had likely been dead for around 2 – 3 days before the boys was discovered by the windsurfer.

At this stage, no cause of death has been determined. The body is being kept at a local hospital while police search their records of missing people locally to identify the man.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Pattaya windsurfer discovers floating body | News by The Thaiger

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Pattaya

Chonburi police officer in motorbike accident after suspected epileptic seizure

May Taylor

Published

5 days ago

on

December 24, 2019

By

Chonburi police officer in motorbike accident after suspected epileptic seizure | The Thaiger

PHOTO: The Pattaya News

Residents in the Banglamung district of Chonburi province, eastern Thailand, have come to the aid of a police officer who crashed his motorbike following what’s thought to be an epileptic seizure. The Pattaya News reports that witnesses saw the officer riding his bike on Sunday afternoon when he appeared to have a seizure and lost control.

While waiting for emergency services to arrive, local residents helped pull the officer out of a ditch. By the time rescue workers arrived at around 4pm, they found the bike on its side and the driver, Tatpong Thongtat, a senior sergeant with Banglamung Police, laying injured and disoriented beside it under the watchful eye of passers-by.

Sergeant Tatpong was later transferred to hospital with a suspected broken leg. The Pattaya News reports that a friend of the officer claims he has a history of epilepsy.

There is currently no further information on how he managed to hold a bike licence or if his medical history is known to the police force.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading
สปอยล์ตัวอย่าง Wonder Woman 1984 – มีอะไรน่าสนใจบ้าง | The Thaiger
คลิป5 days ago

สปอยล์ตัวอย่าง Wonder Woman 1984 – มีอะไรน่าสนใจบ้าง
สรุปดราม่า #อาม่าตบเด็ก เดือดขึ้นเทรนด์อันดับ 1 | The Thaiger
ข่าวไทย1 week ago

สรุปดราม่า #อาม่าตบเด็ก เดือดขึ้นเทรนด์อันดับ 1
ปมอาม่าตบเด็ก โรงเรียนร่อนแถลง ปัดข่าวลือตัดสิทธิ์สอบเด็ก | The Thaiger
ข่าวไทย1 week ago

ปมอาม่าตบเด็ก โรงเรียนร่อนแถลง ปัดข่าวลือตัดสิทธิ์สอบเด็ก
โรงเรียนร่อนแถลง ปัดข่าวลือตัดสิทธิ์สอบเด็ก ปมเหตุอาม่าตบเด็ก | The Thaiger
ข่าวไทย1 week ago

โรงเรียนร่อนแถลง ปัดข่าวลือตัดสิทธิ์สอบเด็ก ปมเหตุอาม่าตบเด็ก
คุ้มสุดในโลก สาวขายไอโฟน แถมฟรีภาพสุดเซ็กซี่ | The Thaiger
ข่าวไทย1 week ago

คุ้มสุดในโลก สาวขายไอโฟน แถมฟรีภาพสุดเซ็กซี่
พลเมืองดี เล่าวินาทีเห็นสมคิดบนรถไฟ จนแจ้งตำรวจจับ [คลิป] | The Thaiger
อาชญากรรม1 week ago

พลเมืองดี เล่าวินาทีเห็นสมคิดบนรถไฟ จนแจ้งตำรวจจับ [คลิป]
ทัพวอลเลย์บอลหญิงไทย เก็บตัวโคราช พร้อมลุยคัดโอลิมปิก มกราคมนี้ | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล2 weeks ago

ทัพวอลเลย์บอลหญิงไทย เก็บตัวโคราช พร้อมลุยคัดโอลิมปิก มกราคมนี้
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่ | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย2 weeks ago

ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
ธนาธรขอบคุณทุกคน รักษาไฟหวังอย่ามอดดับ ทวงอนาคตเราคืนมา | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง2 weeks ago

ธนาธรขอบคุณทุกคน รักษาไฟหวังอย่ามอดดับ ทวงอนาคตเราคืนมา
12 ธันวา ถ่ายทอดสดพระราชพิธีบรมราชาภิเษกทางชลมารค | The Thaiger
ข่าวไทย2 weeks ago

12 ธันวา ถ่ายทอดสดพระราชพิธีบรมราชาภิเษกทางชลมารค
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 1 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่ | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย4 weeks ago

ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 1 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
สรุปดราม่าสภาล่ม รัฐบาลแพ้โหวต ตั้งกมธ. ศึกษาม.44 แต่ไม่ยอมแพ้ | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง1 month ago

สรุปดราม่าสภาล่ม รัฐบาลแพ้โหวต ตั้งกมธ. ศึกษาม.44 แต่ไม่ยอมแพ้
ถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาฯ 28 พ.ย. 2562 | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง1 month ago

ถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาฯ 28 พ.ย. 2562
แห่แชร์คลิป ครูตบหน้าเด็กนักเรียน เหตุไม่ทำการบ้านส่ง | The Thaiger
ข่าว1 month ago

แห่แชร์คลิป ครูตบหน้าเด็กนักเรียน เหตุไม่ทำการบ้านส่ง
สุดเหี้ยม ชายฉกรรจ์ ล็อกแขนต่อยคนแก่จนล้ม เตะซ้ำ | The Thaiger
ข่าวไทย1 month ago

สุดเหี้ยม ชายฉกรรจ์ ล็อกแขนต่อยคนแก่จนล้ม เตะซ้ำ

Trending