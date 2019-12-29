Two Chinese men survive balloon crash in Sri Racha | The Thaiger

Pattaya
Two Chinese men survive balloon crash in Sri Racha
Two Chinese men have survived after their hot air balloon plummeted hundreds of feet to the ground Friday morning in Sri Racha, north of Pattaya. Rescue workers learned of the incident at 11am. They arrived at a fruit plantation to find the balloon on the ground. It appeared to have fallen into several trees, knocking down at least one.
Two Chinese men were on the ground nearby. Inexplicably, neither was injured but both were in a state of shock and had to be calmed down by emergency responders.
An employee of the balloon operator told police that four Chinese men boarded the balloon at Nong Kho, a small airfield about three kilometres from the scene. Two of the men were skydivers, and had jumped from the balloon before it fell.
Shortly after the two men jumped, a strong wind blew the balloon out of control causing it to fall. The survivors were very lucky according to airfield staff. The two men weren’t identified. They noted that at least one of the men had significant experience operating hot air balloons.
Man arrested with live grenade at Pattaya checkpoint
A 26 year old Buriram man has been caught with a live grenade at a checkpoint in Pattaya. Police say the man, named only as “Seksan,” was acting suspiciously as he went through the checkpoint on Soi Ko Phai in central Pattaya. Officers pulled him aside for further investigation.
They searched his black backpack and found an MK 2 grenade. The local bomb squad was called to the scene to handle the device. The MK 2 is a fragmentation grenade, and was the standard issue grenade for US forces during World War II and later conflicts, up to the Vietnam War
Seksan claimed he didn’t know the grenade was in the bag and that a friend must have put it there. Police didn’t t believe his story arrested him. He was taken to Pattaya police station for further interrogation and will face serious charges.
Pattaya windsurfer discovers floating body
A windsurfer has come across the body of an identified person that was floating around Pattaya’s Jomtien beach.
Police heard about the mystery person floating off the beach at 4pm yesterday. They arrived at the beach and found the body of a man, whose age they estimated at somewhere between 30 – 40 years. His nationality remains unknown at this stage and he was wearing only yellow swimming clothes.
It’s believed the man had likely been dead for around 2 – 3 days before the boys was discovered by the windsurfer.
At this stage, no cause of death has been determined. The body is being kept at a local hospital while police search their records of missing people locally to identify the man.
Chonburi police officer in motorbike accident after suspected epileptic seizure
Residents in the Banglamung district of Chonburi province, eastern Thailand, have come to the aid of a police officer who crashed his motorbike following what’s thought to be an epileptic seizure. The Pattaya News reports that witnesses saw the officer riding his bike on Sunday afternoon when he appeared to have a seizure and lost control.
While waiting for emergency services to arrive, local residents helped pull the officer out of a ditch. By the time rescue workers arrived at around 4pm, they found the bike on its side and the driver, Tatpong Thongtat, a senior sergeant with Banglamung Police, laying injured and disoriented beside it under the watchful eye of passers-by.
Sergeant Tatpong was later transferred to hospital with a suspected broken leg. The Pattaya News reports that a friend of the officer claims he has a history of epilepsy.
There is currently no further information on how he managed to hold a bike licence or if his medical history is known to the police force.
