Thanathorn says he’ll fight for Thailand’s ethnic minorities | The Thaiger

Thanathorn says he’ll fight for Thailand’s ethnic minorities
Future Forward party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit says his opposition party will press for recognition of the basic rights of Thailand’s ethnic minorities, including ancestral land rights and access to state welfare.
The party leader was in the western province of Tak on Friday to attend New Year celebrations among the Hmong hill tribe, and to seek their support for the party. Thanathorn says that ethnic minorities are treated as second-class citizens and have been taken advantage of by the current government.
He told the audience he can’t explain the problems ethnic minorities face, such as land disputes and access to state welfare, as well as they themselves can, because he doesn’t feel their pain and suffering at the hands of state officials.
He pointed out that the FFP has two party-list MPs representing ethnic minorities.
Warong Dechgitvigrom, of the pro-government Ruam Palang Prachachart party, sees Thanathorn’s tactic as part of an effort to stir up dislike of the Thai nation. In a Facebook post, Warong called on the FFP to stop their “hate campaign against the Thai nation,” and specifically cited their meetings with hill tribe groups.
He urged people in Bangkok to attend his year end gathering aimed at “spreading the word about Future Forward’s hate-based doctrine.”
Meanwhile, on another Facebook page Thanathorn told supporters not to lose faith in the party, to carry on their fight against injustice and “restore true democracy to Thailand.”
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Thai justice minister supports chemical castration of rapists
The Thai Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin has given his support to a law that would require chemical castration for convicted rapists. Democrat MP Rangsima Rodrasmi proposed the law during a discussion in the House of Representatives on sexual violence. The House has created an extraordinary committee on the prevention of sex crimes.
Rangsima suggested sex offenders should be castrated, chemically or surgically, whichever is recommended by health officials. Somsak said if the House approved the measure, they should start drafting legislation immediately, noting that if the public supports the law, it will not be difficult to pass.
The proposal comes shortly after a paroled serial killer, Somkid Pumpuang, allegedly murdered a 51 year old woman in Khon Kaen (police claim he admitted to the murder). Although he’d been sentenced to life in prison for murdering five women before, he was released after just 14 years as a “model prisoner.”
Somsak says legal measures are required to monitor sex offenders, and that the public should be aware of their whereabouts.
“They should be made to stay in restricted areas for three to 10 years by court order,” according to the Bangkok Post
Somsak says he’s ready to push for a law to make this possible. But human rights advocates say chemical castration may not be a valid solution. Chadej Chaowilai, director of the Women’s and Men’s Progressive Movement Foundation, says the root cause of rape is gender inequality.
“The legal definition of rape has been narrowed down from using objects for penetration to using just the penis, which diminishes a woman’s right to protection.”
“If a rapist uses his finger, he’s charged obscenity, not rape. The new legal definition of rape also excludes the LGBTQ community.”
Chadej added that inequality is ingrained in law enforcement.
“Some male police officers refuse to accept complaints from women. They’ll mediate instead, because they believe women are to blame for the way they dress or behave. Also, since there are very few women in the police force, there is a clear gender bias in their handling of such cases.”
Mr Chadej attributed the cause of rape to the prevalence of male chauvinism in society
“Women are seen as submissive housewives and objects of sexual desire. No one respects women’s rights despite harsher punishments for rape.”
Somchai Homlaor, a human-rights lawyer, also voiced opposition on the grounds of human dignity.
“Convicts should be treated according to the law and human rights principles. What if the person castrated has been framed?” he asked the Bangkok Post.
Somchai says the only way to prevent sexual violence is to change public attitudes.
“People must learn to respect others’ rights and avoid gender discrimination. Sexual harassment comes from our patriarchal attitude toward women.”
“Crime results from cumulative behavior and past experiences. If someone has been mistreated physically or sexually, they’re more likely to inflict violence on others.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
“Illuminati Case” against Future Forward Party rejected by Court
The “Illuminati Case”, a charge of sedition against the embattled Future Forward Party, has been rejected by Thailand’s Constitutional Court after a petition for an inquiry back in July. The complaint claimed the popular opposition political party is linked to ‘The Illuminati’, an imaginary secret elite seeking world domination, according to conspiracy theorists.
So, to make this clear, the Thai Constitutional Court was asked to convene a hearing into imaginary charges about an organisation that doesn’t even exist. The charges were brought by a former advisor to the Ombudsman’s Office, in a petition to the Constitutional Court, which accepted the case on July 19.
On December 19, the court notified the Future Forward Party that there was insufficient evidence to rule on the case. A guilty verdict could have led to the dissolution of the party, but the court hasn’t set a date for the reading of its decision.
The Future Forward Party, led by Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, which finished third in March’s general election, has consistently been an irritant to the conservative establishment, led by loyalists and the Thai military, in whose favour the courts have consistently ruled. The party is disliked by the bureaucracy for its anti-military stance and its strong public popularity.
The party also could also be dissolved in a separate case involving campaign finance violations. It’s charged with unlawfully accepting loans worth 191 million baht from party leader Thanathorn – the loan documents have been public ever since the arrangements were made.
The Future Forward Party has campaigned to amend the country’s constitution, which was adopted during a period of military rule, to make it more democratic.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Thanathorn’s “flash mob” enjoys widespread support amongst Thais
The public is split over what is now being called the opposition’s “flash mob,” and “Skywalk Rally” organised by the Future Forward Party in central Bangkok on December 14, but supporters slightly outnumber opponents, according to a survey by the National Institute for Development Administration, or NIDA Poll.
The poll was conducted on December 16-17 and included 1,277 Thai adults of various levels of education and occupations across the country.
Nearly half, or 48.6%, of respondents expressed their support for the political rally. Overall, 27.8% said they strongly supported it, saying it was a call for justice and liberty and that they want the new generation to make a change. The remaining 20.8% voiced moderate support, saying people have the right to gather and demonstrate nonviolently.
(Percentages have been rounded up to the nearest .1%)
A slightly smaller 43.7%, opposed the demonstration. Some 15.4% voiced moderate disagreement, saying they are tired of political rallies, while the rest strongly opposed the gathering, believing it was driven by Thanathorn’s self-interest.
The remaining 7.8% of respondents said they weren’t interested.
Other responses to the NIDA pol…
• 30.6% said it is the people’s right to rally peacefully. Another 16.8% said the rally was for the country’s future, while nearly that number, or 15.7% said they are tired of street rallies.
• 14.6% said it was would create renewed division and unrest, while 10.9% said it was a rally against social injustice. 10.3% said it was only intended to protect the Thanathorn and his struggling FFP;
• 4.3% said it showed disrespect for the law and social norms, with 2.8% saying the rally was illegal.
Thanathorn was disqualified as an MP in November for alleged campaign finance violations, and the FFP faces possible dissolution by the Constitutional Court.
Thanathorn has called the accusations “politically motivated.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
