Tourist spots dead body near Pattaya park

Body found near park, photo by The Pattaya News.

A tourist spotted a dead body near a Pattaya park yesterday. Rescuers were alerted of the discovery of the decaying body at around 6pm. The body was found near a park on Soi Chaiyaphruek 4 in the Bang Lamung district.

The dead man was not carrying any identification documents. He was wearing a blue shirt, shorts, and sandals. Officers said the man appeared to have died at least three days prior.

Alongside his body were several bottles of energy drinks and rice whiskey, known as Lao Khao in Thailand and moonshine overseas. Police kept the bottles as evidence.

A nearby security guard, 72 year old Wichian Wongchalee, told The Pattaya News that the body was first discovered by a foreign tourist exploring the park. He also speculated that the man might have been a non-Thai migrant worker who worked on a fishing boat, but this has not been confirmed.

The body has been sent to a police forensic hospital to undergo a detailed examination to determine the cause of the man’s death. However, the police currently do not suspect any foul play and believe that the man’s death may have been caused by alcohol intoxication.

The Thai police are currently working on identifying the man.

Last week, there was another incident involving a body found in Thailand.

A man filed a complaint with the police after he discovered a body with a gunshot wound in a banana plantation located behind his house in the central province of Ratchaburi. The deceased was later identified as a 43 year old man named Wanchai Sookhong. Police reported that the dead man’s house was in the Baan Rai sub-district of Damnoen Saduak district in Ratchaburi. He had one gunshot wound to his chest and was found wearing a red shirt covered by a red plaid long-sleeved shirt, and jeans.

Further inspection of the area revealed that Wanchai’s motorcycle had been hidden in the nearby forest, around 50 meters away from the plantation. Additionally, droplets of blood were discovered behind the house, approximately 5 meters from the body. Despite their thorough investigation, authorities were unable to locate any traces of the murderer or the weapon used in the crime.