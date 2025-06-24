Bangkok man arrested for selling e-cigarettes via online store

Police in Phetkasem arrested a 32 year old man for using an online clothing store as a front to sell electronic cigarettes.

The arrest took place yesterday, June 23, in front of a department store in Phetkasem, Bangkok, with police seizing some 166 items, including disposable electronic cigarette pods and refill liquids.

Under the direction of Police Major General Pallop Aermla, Deputy Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, and Police Colonel Pramote Chanboonkaew, Superintendent of Phetkasem Police Station, officers were informed by a tip-off about the illegal sale of electronic cigarettes.

The informant, who sought a reward for the information, reported that the suspect was using a clothing shop to cover the illicit activity.

Upon investigation, police found Natthithee at the vintage clothing shop, where he appeared suspicious and matched the informant’s description. Officers identified themselves as law enforcement upon arrival.

An initial search did not uncover illegal items on his person. However, when questioned about the sale of electronic cigarettes, Natthithee admitted to selling them online via the LINE messaging app.

Customers would contact him through LINE to place orders and collect their purchases in front of the shop. He further confessed to storing the goods in a motorcycle parked 30 metres from the shop and agreed to accompany officers to his vehicle for inspection, reported KhaoSod.

The inspection confirmed the presence of the seized items. Natthithee faces charges for violating the Consumer Protection Board’s order, which prohibits the production, sale, or service provision of baraku, electronic baraku, electronic cigarettes, and related substances. He has been handed over to investigators at Phetkasem Police Station for further legal proceedings.

In similar news, a Chinese businessman rented a luxury home in Bangkok’s Ram Inthra area to run an illegal e-cigarette operation. The scheme involved restoring used e-cigarette cartridges by refilling them with new liquid and repackaging them for resale.