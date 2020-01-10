Thai woman’s car trashed in Sattahip by stray dogs chasing a cat | The Thaiger

Pattaya
Thai woman’s car trashed in Sattahip by stray dogs chasing a cat
A woman’s Honda has been trashed by a pack of soi dogs who were trying to get at a local cat that had taken refuge in the engine bay of the car.
The 29 year old Thai woman ‘Nichapha’ from Sattahip, south of Pattaya, was called by neighbours who called attention to the state of her car. On first inspection the entire front end of the car had been pulled apart. Under the bonnet the true damage was revealed.
When she asked to view CCTV footage from the Saeng Thong shop she could see the pack of soi dogs chasing a cat that had taken refuge in the engine bay of her Honda City. The electrical system was ruined as the dogs had bitten through cabling and pulled other cables out of sockets. They’d chewed at the fender which had become detached and the radiator was leaking.
ThaiVisa noted that people who feed the strays dogs are praised for making merit but that both Thais and foreigners are questioning deeply rooted ideas about compassion for animals that stem from the Buddhist religion.
ThaiVisa also opined… “While do-gooder foundations and animal lovers continue to take the side of the animals.”
On Monday a Thai maid was attacked by two Rottweilers and savaged her in a real estate agency leaving her needing hospital treatment.
Air Pollution
Bangkok’s ranks world’s third worst air quality. Forecast to be bad for the rest of the week.
Bangkok ended up recording the world’s third worst air quality on Air Visual, the air quality monitoring app, yesterday. Not a chart you want to be on top of. Meanwhile, the Bangkok Metropolitan Authority remains on high alert for a predicted rise in PM2.5 levels for the rest of the week. High temperatures and light winds are compounding the problem (forecast below).
The industrial areas of Bangkok are also heavily polluted as well as the air quality at the seaside resort of Pattaya, southeast of Bangkok. Today’s Air Quality map here…
Fine dust pollution exceeded the safe threshold in 45 of the 48 areas of greater Bangkok this morning with the worst in Bangkok’s Bung Kum district, according to the Pollution Control Department.
Meanwhile the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is putting its health officials on high alert following a rise of the hazardous ultra-fine dust, aka. PM2.5, in 38 of 50 areas in the capital, suburbs and adjacent provinces.
According to the Pollution Control Department the levels of fine particulate matter in the 38 areas ranged from 40 to 71µg/m³. The World Health Authority sets ’50’ as its upper safety limit for 2.5 micron air pollution levels.
The director of the BMA’s Health Department, Chawin Sirinak, says the Communicable Diseases Control Division is closely monitoring guidelines drawn up to help authorities effectively respond to air pollution around the city.
He says officials at mobile units led by 68 health offices have been instructed to step up awareness campaigns among city residents, with a focus on the most vulnerable groups – the elderly, children, pregnant women and people with heart and respiratory complaints.
The Thai Interior Minister, Anupong Paojinda, is ordering police to strictly monitor emissions from vehicles and factories and enforce the ban on open-air burning to help relieve the situation.
Pattaya
Pattaya Police warn people not to post videos of people having sex on the beach
OIP – Only In Pattaya.
Police in Pattaya are warning the public not to post clips of people having sex on the beach. The request follows the latest incident of an amorous Russian couple being sprung on the beach which has gone viral. Police say these types of postings are damaging Pattaya’s image and is unhelpful in the investigation. They said it may also be illegal to post these sorts of images. They advised if anyone sees illegal activity around Pattaya to call the police straight away.
On the Pattaya police webpage police made three points…
1. If you see illegal activity like sex on the beach tell the police immediately while they are still there.
2. Putting footage on the internet and telling the police about it later is not helpful. In addition it would damage the image of Pattaya and furthermore it could be illegal under computer crime legislation.
3. Clips can be sent to administrators for their own private viewing….not to others!!
The Russian couple, 26 year old Roman Grigorenko and his 19 year old girlfriend Daria Vinogradova, were caught on camera having sex on a Pattaya beach and have now issued an apology to police. During their apology, including the obligatory Thai ‘wai’, Roman was wearing a PornHub T-shirt.
Daily News reported the couple had been fined 5,000 baht for their late night beachside exploits. Tourist police, in the couple’s defence, claimed that both tourists were drunk at the time.
Yesterday police complained that the news of the incident could give tourists a negative opinion of Pattaya as a tourist destination.
SOURCE: ThaiVisa
Pattaya
Russian couple apologise for having sex on Pattaya beach, but…
A couple caught on camera having sex on a Pattaya beach have now issued an apology to police. Sort of. Even in their contrite ‘wai’ to the Thai people 26 year old Roman Grigorenko left a sting in the tale.
Have a close look at the T-shirt he’s wearing. The logo on the T-shirt Mr Grigorenko was wearing was of one of the world’s most popular porn sites, PornHub (according to Thaiger staff who have knowledge of these things).
Russian tourists Roman Grigorenko and 19 year old Daria Vinogradova were filmed on New Year’s Eve, ummm, over-enthusiastically celebrating the coming year. After leaving a bar the pair reportedly continued to drink on the city’s beaches until that sudden urge kicked in. Ms Vinogradova was filmed unbuttoning her denim shorts, before doing the same to Mr Grigorenko’s jeans.
30 seconds later the pair scurried back to their hotel. The CCTV footage was given to police who demanded the amorous couple be tracked down.
Police Lieutenant Colonel Piyapong Ensarn said the indecent act could “destroy the good image of Pattaya as a tourist resort” (really, he said that… really).
At a press conference last Saturday, Lt-Col Piyapong explained that both tourists had confessed to being the people in the video clip. Once the pair were arrested, they issued an apology for any offence they’d caused to locals but added they failed to notice anyone in their immediate vicinity.
“Before the incident, both of them travelled to celebrate the New Year. They left a bar on Walking Street then continued to sit on the beach drinking alcohol.”
“They said they felt sexual arousal and because they were intoxicated lost the awareness of where they were and started to have sex.”
“I apologise for offending citizens and harming the reputation of the city. We’re sorry,’’ Mr Grigorenko said, whilst clearly wearing a PornHub T-Shirt.
Police fined the couple 5,000 baht each for their display of public indecency, the highest penalty that could be imposed.
