Pattaya introduces safe swimming zones at popular Tawaen beach

Photo courtesy of TMN Cable TV Pattaya

The thriving beachfront city of Pattaya, known for its bustling tourism scene, has recently taken a significant step towards ensuring the safety of beachgoers. The authorities of Pattaya City have put measures in place to establish dedicated swimming zones at Tawaen Beach, an immensely popular spot located on the island of Koh Larn. These zones are expected to cater to the safety concerns of both Thai locals and international tourists who flock to this picturesque beach destination.

The creation of these swimming zones required a comprehensive transformation of the beach area. This involved the dismantling of various supporting pillars and the removal of damaged pontoons that previously occupied the space. The newly formed safe swimming areas are now clearly demarcated by strategically placed swimming buoys, which guide the ever-increasing number of beach visitors towards safer waters, reported The Pattaya News.

Although the swimming zones are now fully functional, Pattaya City officials are not oblivious to the ongoing challenges posed by the heavy speedboat traffic. Such traffic, primarily responsible for ferrying tourists between Pattaya and Koh Lan, often results in congestion, raising considerable safety concerns.

To mitigate these potential risks, the Pattaya City administration is in the process of devising timetables for speedboats. The aim is to regulate their entry and exit from designated areas in a more systematic, efficient and above all, safe manner. This initiative will not only facilitate the swift transportation of tourists but also substantially reduce congestion in the vicinity of the swimming zones. Contrary to previous arrangements, speedboats will no longer be obliged to depart immediately after dropping off tourists.

In a bid to maintain safety, Pattaya City strongly encourages all beachgoers to adhere to the designated swimming zones for their aquatic activities. These zones offer enhanced safety features, which include the presence of vigilant lifeguards and attentive business operators. The primary objective of these measures is to prevent any unfortunate incidents and ensure an enjoyable and incident-free experience for all visitors to Tawaen Beach.