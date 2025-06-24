Pattaya hit by torrential rain: Flash floods and storm warnings

Sukhumvit Road, Central Pattaya saw heavy congestion as vendors secured stalls

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Tuesday, June 24, 2025
Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Pattaya was hit hard by torrential rain late Sunday night into yesterday morning, as the beachside city grappled with heavy downpours that left streets flooded and traffic snarled.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a weather warning for Pattaya and surrounding areas, predicting more heavy rain and advising residents and tourists to stay vigilant.

According to the TMD, very heavy rainfall is expected to continue in some parts of the eastern provinces, including Chon Buri, where Pattaya is located.

Locals and visitors are being urged to take extra precautions, especially in low-lying areas and communities near foothills, where flash floods and mudslides are a heightened risk.

The ongoing downpour has sparked concerns about road safety and the potential for flash flooding across the region, including in neighbouring provinces like Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat.

Photo courtesy of Earth.org

The intense weather is linked to a strengthening southwest monsoon and a monsoon trough sweeping through upper Thailand and northern Vietnam. As a result, Pattaya’s streets became treacherous yesterday morning, June 23, with slick roads and slow-moving traffic.

Key areas such as Sukhumvit Road and Central Pattaya saw significant congestion, while street vendors scrambled to secure their stalls against the rain. Beach tourism activities were temporarily suspended as the city endured the ongoing downpour.

Meanwhile, Bangkok and the surrounding areas are also bracing for more rain, with a 70% chance of thunderstorms and heavy showers expected. As the storm system intensifies, the TMD has advised caution when travelling, particularly in flood-prone areas.

For seafarers, conditions are dangerous. The upper Andaman Sea is expected to see waves of up to 2 metres, with even higher surges in stormy zones.

In the Gulf of Thailand, waves will reach 1-2 metres, with authorities warning small boats to stay ashore and larger vessels to avoid areas of turbulence, reported Pattaya Mail.

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

The TMD has stressed that the heavy rain is not a passing storm, but part of a regional monsoon pattern that is set to continue for several days.

“This is not just passing rain — it’s part of a regional monsoon pattern that will continue over the coming days,” a TMD spokesperson cautioned.

With the rainy season in full swing, authorities are urging the public to stay informed, avoid unnecessary travel, and report any storm-related damage to local municipal offices to help reduce risks.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Tuesday, June 24, 2025
