Scottish tourist in Pattaya paranoid after mixing cannabis and meds

A 55 year old Scottish tourist sparked concern at a Pattaya hotel after exhibiting erratic behaviour, believed to be linked to excessive cannabis and prescription medication use.

Around 12.38pm yesterday, October 13, Pattaya police responded to a report from hotel staff regarding a foreign female guest acting irrationally at a hotel on Jomtien Beach Road.

Upon arrival, officers encountered Tracy, the Scottish tourist, in a visibly distressed state, crying in her Pattaya hotel room. Officers found a jar of cannabis, smoking equipment, and various unidentified prescription medications in the room.

Attempts were made to calm Tracy and escort her to the reception area. However, she began shouting and acting uncontrollably, necessitating police intervention to prevent any harm.

A Danish friend, who has known Tracy for over 15 years, informed the police that they had been vacationing together in Pattaya for two days. According to him, Tracy bought some cannabis to smoke, which allegedly triggered her unusual behaviour. She started isolating herself and displaying signs of paranoia, prompting concern from her friend.

While being escorted to a police vehicle, Tracy’s agitation further escalated, and officers struggled to assist her into the truck as she continued to resist.

Eventually, Tracy was taken to a medical facility for treatment. It is suspected that her pre-existing conditions, combined with prescription medications and excessive cannabis use, contributed to the incident, reported The Pattaya News.

Police did not provide an update on whether the Scottish holidaymaker was to be charged.

