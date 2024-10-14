Short changed: Bolt rider stunned by unexpected 2 baht fare

Image courtesy of the Bolt Rider, Ruslän Fäteehah

A Bolt rider received a surprising fare of only 2 baht from a customer, leaving both parties bewildered. The incident occurred recently when a Facebook user shared their experience in the Facebook group Bolt Drivers Thailand.

The post revealed that the fare displayed on the app was indeed 2 baht, causing the rider to feel awkward when asked about the fare. The rider shared in his post that he accepted the fare to not upset his customer.

“After completing the ride, the customer asked how much it was. I didn’t know how to respond, feeling quite embarrassed. So, I pointed to the fare displayed on the phone. The customer was willing to pay, and I accepted. I didn’t want to refuse and upset them. #RiderLife #DriversExploitedByCompanyForever!”

The post included screenshots showing the fare of 2 baht, with an additional note from Bolt indicating that the company would compensate the rider with an extra 50 baht, bringing the total fare to 52 baht. Another image showed the payment of two baht made by the customer.

The post quickly garnered numerous comments. Many expressed sympathy for the rider’s situation, highlighting the challenges faced by drivers with such low fares. However, some argued that since the company compensated the rider, they were not actually losing out, as they still received the total fare.

The situation sheds light on the ongoing debate about the fairness of compensation for ride-hailing drivers. While some customers benefit from promotional fares, drivers often find themselves caught in a system where their earnings might not reflect the effort and costs involved in providing the service.

In related news, a Thai Bolt driver surrendered to the police after slapping a female passenger inside her home in Chon Buri province on Saturday due to a payment delay.

The victim, 37 year old Jutathip Motanee, filed a complaint against the Bolt driver who physically assaulted her on Saturday, September 21, at Nongprue Police Station. Jutathip also provided police with two pieces of security camera footage showing the assault.