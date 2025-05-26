Former Thai protest leaders unite against PM’s father’s influence

Ryan Turner3 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, May 26, 2025
Jatuporn Prompan giving a speech against Thaksin | Photo via ThaiPBS

Former leaders of major Thai protests, Sondhi Limthongkul and Jatuporn Prompan, who were previously adversaries over the former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, have publicly united to oppose the father of Thailand’s current prime minister.

In 2005, Sondhi launched a campaign against Thaksin on his ASTV satellite television channel, eventually becoming a leader of the yellow-shirt People’s Alliance for Democracy (PAD). This movement rallied tens of thousands against Thaksin’s government, culminating in a coup on September 19, 2006, led by then-army chief General Sonthi Boonyaratglin.

Jatuporn Prompan, head of the People’s Unity Group and former leader of the red-shirt United Front for Democracy against Dictatorship (UDD), is a key ally of the ruling Pheu Thai Party, now led by Thaksin’s daughter, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

Sondhi and Jatuporn appeared together at a discussion event hosted by Sondhi at Thammasat University in Bangkok, confirming their partnership. Sondhi remarked that Jatuporn had changed from his past beliefs and was now ready to work for the public good, despite previously supporting Thaksin.

Bangkok Post reported that Sondhi has threatened street protests unless the government revokes a 2001 memorandum of understanding (MoU) on maritime claims in the Gulf of Thailand.

He argued that the MoU created an overlapping claims area (OCA) of 26,000 square kilometres, primarily benefiting Cambodia and believed to be rich in fossil energy resources. Critics have raised concerns about potential sovereignty loss.

Jatuporn stated that Thaksin admitted to law violations but had not been imprisoned, citing issues of privilege and double standards as reasons for public opposition. He called for a national restart, emphasising the importance of the country’s core institutions and its people.

“Thaksin admitted guilt in his royal pardon petition.

“This is not about judicial coups or political witch hunts, corruption is corruption, regardless of the system.”

Thaksin received an eight-year jail sentence for a corrupt land deal and abuse of power upon his return, later reduced to one year after royal clemency.

On August 22, on his first night in jail, Thaksin was moved to the Police General Hospital, reportedly due to critical illness, where he remained for his term, sparking claims of unfair treatment and double standards.

Former Thai protest leaders unite against PM's father's influence | News by Thaiger
Sondhi Limthongkul and Jatuporn Prompan reunite | Photo via SondhiTalk/Facebook

Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalism student from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.

