Events
‘Rolling Loud’ hip-hop festival is coming to Thailand in 2023
The world-famous hip-hop festival ‘Rolling Loud’ is coming to Thailand in 2023. The occasion will mark the festival’s expansion into Asia for the first time, having previously thrown parties in the United States, Europe, and Australia.
The festival was announced via Twitter on July 26, stating “Rolling Loud Thailand, See you 2023.” Further details about dates, location, times, ticket prices, lineup, etc., are not yet available.
Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, Future, A$AP Rocky, and Action Bronson are just a few artists who have headlined the festival in the past.
Rolling Loud was established in 2015 and has been held in the United States, the Netherlands, Australia, Portugal, and Canada. Rolling Loud’s most recent festival was held in Miami last week.
Thailand’s hip-hop scene is fairly small, and no other major hip-hop event or festival has ever come to the kingdom before.
Billboard magazine called Rolling Loud “the be-all of hip-hop festivals” and Complex called it “one of the biggest rap-only festivals in the world.”
However, the festival has been criticised by NPR as a “hotbed for arrests.” The New York Times said, “Rolling Loud events have been connected to arrests and violence in the past.” Insider described the 2019 Miami festival as “plagued by chaos.”
Last week, on the first day of Rolling Loud Miami 2022, multiple objects were thrown at rapper Kid Cudi from the crowd, including a water bottle that hit his face.
In 2019, rapper Travis Scott was criticised for allegedly “causing a stampede” during his performance at the festival. A lawsuit claimed that Scott was negligent by encouraging the crowd to become aggressive while people were “injured, suffocating, losing consciousness, fighting and being trampled.” The same thing happened at Scott’s festival ‘Astroworld’ in November last year, where ten people died from a crowd crush.
At Rolling Loud in Los Angeles in 2019, a 23 year old attendee was rushed to hospital after he was assaulted and died four days later. His death was considered a homicide.
Let’s hope Rolling Loud festival’s move to Asia brings only hip-hop music and the chaos is left behind.
SOURCE: Lifestyle Asia
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
YOU can voice your opinion on Thailand in PR online survey
Woman demands cash from Bangkok mall after being bitten by a venomous snake
4 out of 5 charges against Thailand’s Red Bull Heir expire, 1 remains
Enjoy a splashing time and immerse yourself in Thai Mythology in Andamanda Phuket
Thailand News Today | Bizarre (but inventive?) “scam” in Thailand
Top 7 incredible beachfront villas in Phuket you don’t want to miss (2022)
Bodies of a couple found buried in Isaan province remain unknown
Chulalongkorn University says students can ditch their uniforms
Facts about Mother’s Day in Thailand
Thailand’s Hidden Weekend Markets in Surat Thani
‘Rolling Loud’ hip-hop festival is coming to Thailand in 2023
Thailand second most dangerous place in the world to drive
Thailand’s Hidden Weekend Markets in Surat Thani | This is Thailand
Chiang Mai hotel reduces room rate to 1 baht per night to stimulate tourism
First monkeypox death in Asia occurs this week in India
Shiitake happened to nearly 2,000 victims in Thailand who lost over 1 million baht in a mushroom farm scam
Luxury hotel buffets in Bangkok you need to try in 2022
Must-try Chinese restaurants in Bangkok for 2022
Dessert cafes in Bangkok you need to try (2022)
No more monkey business! Phuket monkeys lose tourists from monkeypox scare
Thailand has 2 of the world’s most beautiful beaches, UK newspaper says
Police in eastern Thailand give helmets to riders caught without them
Thailand’s second case of monkeypox recorded in Bangkok
Businessman rejects rumours of arrest over marijuana seizure at Bangkok airport
Mayor of Pattaya expects 80,000 tourists to visit Koh Larn this holiday
Elderly man hit with 10,000 baht electricity bill in central Thailand
8 common problems for Thai consumers addressed
A debt-ridden Thai woman seeks help after spiky durian assault
Tenfold tourist increase due after Thailand-Saudi route opens
Russian airline Aeroflot resuming flights from Moscow to Phuket
UPDATE: Body of foreigner found dead in Phuket is US man
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best of1 day ago
Luxury hotel buffets in Bangkok you need to try in 2022
-
Phuket3 days ago
Russian airline Aeroflot resuming flights from Moscow to Phuket
-
OutDoor Activities9 hours ago
Enjoy a splashing time and immerse yourself in Thai Mythology in Andamanda Phuket
-
Food Scene1 day ago
15 healthy food to grab while on the go at 7-Eleven Thailand
-
Myanmar2 days ago
Burmese and Karen forces battle for 7 hours near Thai border
-
Crime3 days ago
Scam gang tricks child, steals over a million baht from his father
-
Drugs3 days ago
3 Thais detained and fined in Malaysia following drug tests
-
Cannabis1 day ago
Malaysia detains 3 Thais who tested positive for cannabis