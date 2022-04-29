Thailand
Scalpers resell Justin Bieber concert ticket at more than one million baht
Justin Bieber Justice World Tour tickets have been scalped and resold for more than one million baht. The promoter’s official account says… “This is too much!” and warns of the cancellation of scalped tickets.
Justin Bieber announced his Justice World Tour in Bangkok, and it will hit Rajamangala National Stadium on November 6. The ticket prices started at 2,500 baht, and the most expensive ones were 16,500 baht. Today, the promoter, Live Nation Tero, opened the system for Beliebers to reserve their places in the ticket queues at 9 am and to start buying at 10 am, both online and at the counters all over the country.
The first drama started after the on-site counter started selling the tickets before the online channel. Some netizens said that they waited in an online queue for more than 2 hours and ended up with nothing. People from Twitter revealed they ended up with access to tickets more than 1 hour after those who bought at the physical counters.
Staff at the counters announced that the tickets were already sold out while many were still waiting in the online queue.
Another drama came hours later when tickets started surfacing online being sold at ridiculous prices. Firstly, the most expensive ticket at 16,500 baht was doubled to 39,500 baht, and the cheapest one at 2,500 baht was offered at more than 10,500 baht.
The situation got out of control quickly and ticket prices started going for 200,000 baht per ticket, no matter where the seat was. One netizen revealed that seats in Zone A, which were expected to cost about 6,500 – 7,500 baht, were being resold at more than 1 million baht via the ticket exchange and resale website viagogo.
The official Twitter account of Live Nation Tero commented on some of the scalpers Twitter and social media accounts.
“This is too much! The tickets are the promoter’s assets and aren’t allowed to resell for personal benefits or transferred to others. If anyone breaks the rules, the promoter has the right to revoke the tickets without informing in advance and would not refund.”
Many netizens also warned each other to beware of the fake account, dodgy tickets and scams, and others kept complaining about the scalpers through the hashtag #JusticeTourBangkok.
เกินไปป่ะคะ บัตรเป็นทรัพย์สินของผู้จัดฯ ไม่อนุญาตให้โอนสิทธิในบัตรแก่ผู้อื่น หรือนำบัตรชมการแสดงไปจำหน่ายต่อเพื่อหากำไร หรือนำไปแสวงหาประโยชน์ทางการค้าโดยเด็ดขาด หากฝ่าฝืนทางผู้จัดสงวนสิทธิในการยกเลิกบัตรชมการแสดงโดยไม่ต้องแจ้งให้ทราบล่วงหน้า และไม่คืนเงินทุกกรณี
— Live Nation Tero (@livenationth) April 29, 2022
SOURCE: Prachachat | Matichon
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand News Today | US consulate in Chiang Mai denies covert military activities
Police keep Pattaya’s Walking Street safe after it closes to cars
A solution for infected people to vote during Bangkok’s governor election
Dine in Sears & Co., Phuket’s best beachfront bar and grill
Inspections reveal 12 Thai prisons serving rotten food to inmates
Scalpers resell Justin Bieber concert ticket at more than one million baht
Thailand’s police warn, don’t fall for ‘deepfake’ scams
Why is “Rape Culture” normalised in Thai society | This is Thailand
Best hostels in Phuket for 2022
Coming to Thailand from May 2022? Here’s all you need to know.
Thailand successfully tests “Ultraman” electro-diesel trains
Freight trains between North Korea and China suspended due to Covid-19
Senior Thai naval officer allegedly forces marines to drink semen
Officials warn of upcoming storms in several regions of Thailand
Chon Buri authorities reorganise vendors at Na Jomtien Beach
Singapore airport deals with flight problems
Thailand Pass Q&A – your questions answered
No more tests required for fully vaccinated travellers to Thailand after May 1
Have a furry friend? Here is a list of pet-friendly condos in Bangkok
Bangkok taxi driver photographs himself raping 17 year old girl from Myanmar
Tourism Council of Thailand calls for Thailand Pass to be ditched from June
Thailand Pass – Am I fully vaccinated? The fine print.
Pattaya tourist found dead in rental room
Tangmo: Police conclude Thai actress died of ‘recklessness’, 6 suspects charged
UPDATE: Corpse found floating in Gulf of Thailand
Thailand Pass might be dropped by June 1
Tourism to Thailand is increasing, but still has nothing on pre-pandemic levels
All Thailand-Myanmar border checkpoints closed, massively affecting trade
1,000 Thai students fail exams due to ‘misunderstanding’
Country with biggest penis size revealed… it’s not Thailand
Young Thai woman missing for 1 year makes contact with family
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Education2 days ago
Stay in Thailand by studying at ALA Language School
- Best of3 days ago
Have a furry friend? Here is a list of pet-friendly condos in Bangkok
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Tourism Council of Thailand calls for Thailand Pass to be ditched from June
- Dentists1 day ago
Get the best quality dental treatment at Edelweiss Dental House
- Bangkok3 days ago
Tangmo: Police conclude Thai actress died of ‘recklessness’, 6 suspects charged
- Crime2 days ago
UPDATE: Corpse found floating in Gulf of Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Thailand Pass might be dropped by June 1
- Economy3 days ago
All Thailand-Myanmar border checkpoints closed, massively affecting trade
Recent comments: