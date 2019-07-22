Body of second missing Filipino found off Phuket | The Thaiger

Phuket
Body of second missing Filipino found off Phuket
PHOTO: ejan.co
The body of the second Filipino who went missing late last Wednesday afternoon at Freedom Beach in Phuket has now been found and recovered.
The body was found between Phuket and Koh Phi Phi by a local fisherman around 12pm yesterday. His body was brought back to Phuket and arrived at Chalong pier yesterday afternoon.
The body has been identified as 29 year old Filipino Angelo Bien Rafael Cortez.
Angelo and 40 year old Noah Ibay went missing whilst barefoot paddling in the shallows of Freedom Beach on Wednesday afternoon when they were swept off their feet and out to sea by strong waves. Noah’s body was recovered on Friday afternoon and identified by relatives on Saturday afternoon.
Business
X2 Vibe brand adds third hotel in Phuket
PHOTO: Existing X2 Vibe Patong hotel
Cross Hotels & Resorts has signed an agreement with PT Three Land for its third Phuket property, the X2 Vibe Phuket Patong Centre. Poised to open middle of 2021, it is a 50 minute drive from Phuket International Airport and a 10 minute walk to Patong Beach and the bustling Bangla Road walking street.
X2 Vibe Phuket Patong Centre will offers 323 guestrooms, all-day dining restaurants, café and bar, meeting room and fitness facilities. Key features include specially designed family rooms, a state-of-the-art kids club and a large adult swimming pool with sunken DJ Bar, underwater speakers, relaxing music and cocktails.
The announcement follows the debut of X2 Vibe Phuket Patong in September 2018 and the signing of Away Phuket Le Coral in May 2019. Cross Hotels & Resorts chief executive Peter Lucas said the company was very pleased to be signing a contract for its third hotel in Phuket.
“It is a significant milestone to be adding X2 Vibe Phuket Patong Centre to our growing portfolio of hotels in Phuket – officially recognised as one of Asia’s, and indeed the world’s, best places to visit.’’
“Phuket has been clearly identified as a key target destination for Cross Hotels & Resorts now and into the future.’’
Cross Hotels & Resorts currently operates 25 hotels across three distinct brands –X2, X2 Vibe and Away in Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia.
Phuket
Missing Filipino’s body found in Phuket, identified by family
PHOTO: AsiaOne
A body, found washed up on Freedom beach in Phuket on Friday, has now been identified by family to be one of the two missing Filipinos.
The family of Noah Ibay arrived at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday to identify the body and meet the Phuket Governor, Pakkapong Tawipat. Mr. Val Simon Roque from The Philippines’ Embassy in Bangkok also attended the meeting with the family.
Patong Hospital confirmed that Noah had drowned.
29 year old Filipino, Angelo Cortez, remains missing. The search has now been extended to beaches north and south of Freedom Beach. Phuket has been pounded by rains and fresh south-westerly winds over the past three days.
Four Filipinos were reported missing after walking along Freedom beach on Wednesday. A few from a group of 13 went wading in the shallows and were swept off their feet by strong waves and washed out to sea.
30 year old John Tanghal and 51 year old Jose Tanghal were soon recovered. But Both and Angelo remained missing as rescue and search efforts continued in the fading Wednesday evening light.
Environment
“Worst drought in living memory”, Thai farmers in the north
Parts of Thailand are facing their worst drought in 50 years. Farmers in some parts of the north and north east say that the situation is the “worst in living memory”, as reported in Sanook.
Meanwhile, The Meteorological Department says Thailand will experience the worst drought in at least a decade, with average precipitation across large regions of the country falling far short of the monthly averages.
Sanook reports that rivers and reservoirs are 10% below the levels at the same time last year in Lamphun, just south of the north city of Chiang Mai. Farmers are being urged to be pro-active and collect any rainwater over the next two months because there is unlikely to be enough to go round from the usual irrigation sources in the region.
Sanook also reports that areas around Khon Kaen and Nakhon Ratchasima in Thailand’s north-east are also facing the worst drought in 50 years.
Water levels in large reservoirs stand around 38% capacity in the North, 33% in the North-east, 22% in the Central Plains, 35% in the East, 67% in the West, and 60% in the South, according to figures released by the Office of National Water Resources and published in the Bangkok Post.
In the tourist island of Phuket the three main catchments are all below 10-15% of their capacity as the annual wet season has provided little rain to start filling them up. The island is facing an acute water shortage for the tourist season at the end of the year.
SOURCE: Sanook | Bangkok Post
Phuket’s main water catchment at Bang Wad Dam in Kathu, central Phuket
The Thaiger Newsletter
Top 10 things to do in Phuket during the wet season
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 Phuket Bakeries (2019)
Top 10 world locations where people go to play
Top 10 ways to cope with the humidity in Thailand
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
Opinion: Who’s responsible for the sinking of ‘Phoenix’?
UPDATE: 3,000 baht Phuket van fare for Australians tourists “all a misunderstanding”
Love gone wrong in Thailand – another cautionary tale
Today is Asanha Bucha Day – Why is the day special for Thai Buddhists?
Ten things the Thai Government need to do right now
OPINION: Thailand – Land of false smiles
Top 7 Thailand expat myths
Enterprising young Cambodian impresses with multi-lingual skills
What to do with Thailand’s elephants?
North-central Thailand’s Yom River in Phichit runs low
TMB – strong baht hits foreign investment funds
Repair budget for decaying bridge on Koh Larn postponed to next year
Body of second missing Filipino found off Phuket
Cambodian authorities crackdown on registration of foreigners
Spanish tourist remains missing in Koh Samui mountain trek
X2 Vibe brand adds third hotel in Phuket
Thai PC and notebook sales set to increase 5% in second half of year
Government unveils 12 policies – BKK street food return and a higher minimum wage
KL’s Petronas Tower architect Cesar Pelli dies at 92
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2019)
Co-working spaces in Bangkok are re-shaping small to medium business office options
Mekong River drops to lowest level in a century around Thai, Lao, Myanmar border
Pattaya man in custody for killing horses and selling horse meat
Booming regional meth industry – Thailand, Myanmar, China and Laos
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
“แอน ทองประสม” เล่นทายาก ในวัยเข้าเลข 4 [คลิป]
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
คลิปนาทีพลเอกประยุทธ์ให้สัมภาษณ์นักข่าวภาษาอังกฤษ ตอบคล่องปร๋อเรื่องกฎหมาย
ฺBlink กรี๊ดคอแตก ลิซ่า Solo คอนเสิร์ตวันแรก BLACKPINK world tour in your area : encore
ไฮไลท์ บราซิล-โปแลนด์ วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบสุดท้าย
คลิปย้อนหลัง Miss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ
ถ่ายทอดสดMiss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ 10 ก.ค.
ชมไฮไลต์ ‘นุสรา ต้อมคำ’ เซตมือ 1 เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบแรก
6 ก.ค. บ่ายสอง ถ่ายทอดสดตุรกี-บราซิล วอลเลย์บอลเนชั่นส์ ลีกรอบตัดเชือก
สูสี! ไฮไลต์บอลโลกหญิงรอบรองฯ คู่ 2 เนเธอร์แลนด์ 1-0 สวีเดน
“คิมซูฮยอน” ปลดประจำการทหารแล้ว ภาพแรกหลังออกจากกองทัพ [คลิป]
รังสิมันต์ โรมเปิดคลิปนาทีคนร้าย จอดรถมอเตอร์ไซค์ไล่ตีจ่านิว [คลิป]
เลว! วินจยย.อุดมสุขยกพวกตีกัน ไม่กลัวตร. หนุ่มโดนลูกหลงกระสุนเจาะศีรษะดับหน้าบ้าน [คลิป]
ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F
Trending
- Entertainment3 days ago
Top 10 things to do in Phuket during the wet season
- Thai Life21 hours ago
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2019)
- Hot News3 days ago
UPDATE: 3,000 baht Phuket van fare for Australians tourists “all a misunderstanding”
- Bangkok3 days ago
Tweet forces Suvarnabhumi immigration to explain long lines
- Crime3 days ago
British expat arrested over dog attack in Phuket. 15 year old dog ‘ok’.
- Phuket4 days ago
Aussie tourists ripped off 1,500 baht each for a van ride in Phuket
- Phuket2 days ago
Man stabbed by street vendor in Chalong
- Environment2 days ago
“Worst drought in living memory”, Thai farmers in the north