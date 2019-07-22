Body of second missing Filipino found off Phuket | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Phuket

Body of second missing Filipino found off Phuket

2 hours ago

The body of the second Filipino who went missing late last Wednesday afternoon at Freedom Beach in Phuket has now been found and recovered.

The body was found between Phuket and Koh Phi Phi by a local fisherman around 12pm yesterday. His body was brought back to Phuket and arrived at Chalong pier yesterday afternoon.

The body has been identified as 29 year old Filipino Angelo Bien Rafael Cortez.

Angelo and 40 year old Noah Ibay went missing whilst barefoot paddling in the shallows of Freedom Beach on Wednesday afternoon when they were swept off their feet and out to sea by strong waves. Noah’s body was recovered on Friday afternoon and identified by relatives on Saturday afternoon.

Business

X2 Vibe brand adds third hotel in Phuket

3 hours ago

July 22, 2019

Cross Hotels & Resorts has signed an agreement with PT Three Land for its third Phuket property, the X2 Vibe Phuket Patong Centre. Poised to open middle of 2021, it is a 50 minute drive from Phuket International Airport and a 10 minute walk to Patong Beach and the bustling Bangla Road walking street.

X2 Vibe Phuket Patong Centre will offers 323 guestrooms, all-day dining restaurants, café and bar, meeting room and fitness facilities. Key features include specially designed family rooms, a state-of-the-art kids club and a large adult swimming pool with sunken DJ Bar, underwater speakers, relaxing music and cocktails.

The announcement follows the debut of X2 Vibe Phuket Patong in September 2018 and the signing of Away Phuket Le Coral in May 2019. Cross Hotels & Resorts chief executive Peter Lucas said the company was very pleased to be signing a contract for its third hotel in Phuket.

“It is a significant milestone to be adding X2 Vibe Phuket Patong Centre to our growing portfolio of hotels in Phuket – officially recognised as one of Asia’s, and indeed the world’s, best places to visit.’’

“Phuket has been clearly identified as a key target destination for Cross Hotels & Resorts now and into the future.’’

Cross Hotels & Resorts currently operates 25 hotels across three distinct brands –X2, X2 Vibe and Away in Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia.

Phuket

Missing Filipino’s body found in Phuket, identified by family

1 day ago

July 21, 2019

A body, found washed up on Freedom beach in Phuket on Friday, has now been identified by family to be one of the two missing Filipinos.

The family of Noah Ibay arrived at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday to identify the body and meet the Phuket Governor, Pakkapong Tawipat. Mr. Val Simon Roque from The Philippines’ Embassy in Bangkok also attended the meeting with the family.

Patong Hospital confirmed that Noah had drowned.

29 year old Filipino, Angelo Cortez, remains missing. The search has now been extended to beaches north and south of Freedom Beach. Phuket has been pounded by rains and fresh south-westerly winds over the past three days.

Four Filipinos were reported missing after walking along Freedom beach on Wednesday. A few from a group of 13 went wading in the shallows and were swept off their feet by strong waves and washed out to sea.

30 year old John Tanghal and 51 year old Jose Tanghal were soon recovered. But Both and Angelo remained missing as rescue and search efforts continued in the fading Wednesday evening light.

Environment

“Worst drought in living memory”, Thai farmers in the north

2 days ago

July 20, 2019

Parts of Thailand are facing their worst drought in 50 years. Farmers in some parts of the north and north east say that the situation is the “worst in living memory”, as reported in Sanook.

Meanwhile, The Meteorological Department says Thailand will experience the worst drought in at least a decade, with average precipitation across large regions of the country falling far short of the monthly averages.

Sanook reports that rivers and reservoirs are 10% below the levels at the same time last year in Lamphun, just south of the north city of Chiang Mai. Farmers are being urged to be pro-active and collect any rainwater over the next two months because there is unlikely to be enough to go round from the usual irrigation sources in the region.

Sanook also reports that areas around Khon Kaen and Nakhon Ratchasima in Thailand’s north-east are also facing the worst drought in 50 years.

Water levels in large reservoirs stand around 38% capacity in the North, 33% in the North-east, 22% in the Central Plains, 35% in the East, 67% in the West, and 60% in the South, according to figures released by the Office of National Water Resources and published in the Bangkok Post.

In the tourist island of Phuket the three main catchments are all below 10-15% of their capacity as the annual wet season has provided little rain to start filling them up. The island is facing an acute water shortage for the tourist season at the end of the year.

