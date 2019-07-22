Body of second missing Filipino found off Phuket | The Thaiger

PHOTO: ejan.co

The body of the second Filipino who went missing late last Wednesday afternoon at Freedom Beach in Phuket has now been found and recovered.

The body was found between Phuket and Koh Phi Phi by a local fisherman around 12pm yesterday. His body was brought back to Phuket and arrived at Chalong pier yesterday afternoon.

The body has been identified as 29 year old Filipino Angelo Bien Rafael Cortez.

Angelo and 40 year old Noah Ibay went missing whilst barefoot paddling in the shallows of Freedom Beach on Wednesday afternoon when they were swept off their feet and out to sea by strong waves. Noah’s body was recovered on Friday afternoon and identified by relatives on Saturday afternoon.