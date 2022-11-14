Connect with us

Pattaya

Police arrest man for sexually assaulting two street dogs in Pattaya, Thailand

Published

 on 

A Thai man was arrested and detained for sexually assaulting two dogs last night in Pattaya, Chon Buri province, eastern Thailand.

Officers from Nong Prue Police Station received a call from a warehouse security guard who said a drunk man was “committing indecent acts” on a dog near the entrance of Soi Nong Mai Kaen 12 in Pattaya’s Nong Prue subdistrict.

The 45 year old security guard who informed the police, Prateep Rodpetchphai, saw what happened through his CCTV camera, which recorded the crime.

The perpetrator parked a silver Isuzu D-Max pickup truck opposite the warehouse. Then, he got out of the vehicle, walked toward the entrance of the warehouse, and sat on the floor.

Prateep said the man sat beside the female dog and “hugged, kissed, and caressed its body and private parts and then committed an indecent act on the dog.”

“Then, he called over a male dog and puts his hands on the dog’s genitals and tried to make it have an orgasm.

“I couldn’t bear to look at the psychotic behaviour so I called the police right away.”

Prateep said the man picked up both of the dogs and put them in the back of his pickup truck but they both jumped out and escaped.

Pattaya police arrived at the scene and found a man aged around 40-45 years old wearing a blue shirt, jeans, and glasses. Police said he was “heavily intoxicated” and was hurling insults at the arresting officers.

He was arrested under suspicion of “drunk driving and drunken chaotic behaviour,” but more charges may be pressed against him, said police.

The man was detained but was so intoxicated that all he could police was that he “loved animals” and admitted carrying the dogs to his car. Police waited until he sobered up to question him further.

The dogs do not have an owner.

Officers at Nong Prue Police Station said he will be punished according to the law.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Pattaya8 mins ago

British man says he was was hit at Pattaya crossing, warns others
Transport14 mins ago

Road repair on Patong Hill may take more than 2 months
Thailand18 mins ago

3 teen boys kidnapped, tortured, and forced to perform oral sex by sadistic gang
Sponsored6 hours ago

What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok
Pattaya29 mins ago

Police arrest man for sexually assaulting two street dogs in Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya1 hour ago

Police plan new approach to drug problems in South Pattaya
Bangkok2 hours ago

Police officer talks suicidal Burmese man off bridge
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand2 hours ago

SpiceJet launches new direct flight between Thailand and India
Thailand2 hours ago

Over 200 outlaw motorcycle riders arrested in Phetchabun
Phuket3 hours ago

Phuket pickup truck racers fined
Bangkok3 hours ago

Airlines ask passengers to arrive early for flights during APEC Summit in Bangkok
Visa3 hours ago

Younger Chinese expats the main applicants for Elite Visa
Tourism3 hours ago

TAT promotes Thailand on London bus
Bangkok4 hours ago

Immigration cracks down on illegal foreigners ahead of APEC
Health4 hours ago

UFC star Sean O’Malley injects stem cells into manhood
Thailand4 hours ago

Thailand’s water buffalo raising declared as global agricultural heritage system
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending