Pattaya
Police arrest man for sexually assaulting two street dogs in Pattaya, Thailand
A Thai man was arrested and detained for sexually assaulting two dogs last night in Pattaya, Chon Buri province, eastern Thailand.
Officers from Nong Prue Police Station received a call from a warehouse security guard who said a drunk man was “committing indecent acts” on a dog near the entrance of Soi Nong Mai Kaen 12 in Pattaya’s Nong Prue subdistrict.
The 45 year old security guard who informed the police, Prateep Rodpetchphai, saw what happened through his CCTV camera, which recorded the crime.
The perpetrator parked a silver Isuzu D-Max pickup truck opposite the warehouse. Then, he got out of the vehicle, walked toward the entrance of the warehouse, and sat on the floor.
Prateep said the man sat beside the female dog and “hugged, kissed, and caressed its body and private parts and then committed an indecent act on the dog.”
“Then, he called over a male dog and puts his hands on the dog’s genitals and tried to make it have an orgasm.
“I couldn’t bear to look at the psychotic behaviour so I called the police right away.”
Prateep said the man picked up both of the dogs and put them in the back of his pickup truck but they both jumped out and escaped.
Pattaya police arrived at the scene and found a man aged around 40-45 years old wearing a blue shirt, jeans, and glasses. Police said he was “heavily intoxicated” and was hurling insults at the arresting officers.
He was arrested under suspicion of “drunk driving and drunken chaotic behaviour,” but more charges may be pressed against him, said police.
The man was detained but was so intoxicated that all he could police was that he “loved animals” and admitted carrying the dogs to his car. Police waited until he sobered up to question him further.
The dogs do not have an owner.
Officers at Nong Prue Police Station said he will be punished according to the law.
